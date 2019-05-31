7 shows to see in the next 7 days, including ones by Westlife, Kaiser Chiefs and Anne-Marie

Here’s our 22nd round-up of 2019 of concerts, plays and other shows on in the north east over the next seven days, including gigs by Westlife, Kaiser Chiefs, Howard Jones and Anne-Marie.

Next week’s will follow next Friday, June 7.

• Veteran boy-band Westlife can be seen at Newcastle’s Utilita Arena tonight and tomorrow, May 31 and June 1. Tickets to see the Irish pop group, together from 1998 to 2012 and since last year, cost £50.62, £61.87, £73.12 or £101.25. The Rua and Keelie Walker will be supporting. For details, go to www.utilitaarena.co.uk

• A Newcastle Musical Theatre Company production of the Monty Python musical Spamalot can be seen until tomorrow, June 1. Tickets cost from £13. For details, go to www.theatreroyal.co.uk

• Pop star Anne-Marie is on at Newcastle’s O2 Academy on Tuesday, June 4. Tickets to see the Essex-born 28-year-old, full name Anne-Marie Rose Nicholson, cost £29.65. Lennon Stella will be supporting. For details, go to academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle

• Veteran alternative rock act Kaiser Chiefs play at Newcastle’s O2 Academy next Wednesday, June 5. Tickets for the Leeds band’s show, rescheduled from January, cost £39.90 or £51.15. For details, go to academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle

• Pop star Howard Jones is on at the Sage Gateshead tomorrow, June 1. China Crisis support. Tickets cost £30 to £40.90. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com

• A production of the classic musical The King and I can be seen at the Sunderland Empire from next Wednesday, June 5, until Saturday, June 15. Tickets to see the 1951 Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein show cost from £19.65. For details, go to www.atgtickets.com/venues/sunderland-empire

• A Certain Ratio play at the Riverside in Newcastle tonight, May 31. Tickets to see the new wave act, formed in Greater Manchester in 1977, cost £28.10. For details, go to www.riversidencl.co.uk