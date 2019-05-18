A play to get your teeth into

Audiences will be getting their teeth into the latest production heading to Newbiggin.

Northumberland Theatre Company (NTC) is bringing Dracula... The Travesty! to venues across the county.

Devised and created by NTC actor and writer Stewart Howson, based on the famous novel by Bram Stoker, the company returns with a cast of three to tour the show to audiences in small venues in towns and villages in the region and beyond.

And as part of the tour, it will be visiting Newbiggin Maritime Centre on Wednesday, starting at 7.30pm.

Light, funny and daft, but with some genuinely scary moments, this is Gothic storytelling at its best – imaginative, atmospheric and physically exciting.

Appealing to family audiences, it features all the anticipated elements of the story, with wolves, bats and the Brides of Dracula, and plenty of audience participation, humour and music along the way.

Stewart said: “Fangs aint wot they used to be. It’s bats. There’s a lot at stake.”

The show stars Stewart Howson, Gillian Hambleton and David McCarthy, with Gillian directing the production.

Organisers say it is suitable for adults and children aged 11 and over.

For further details go to www.northumberlandtheatre.co.uk

NTC is a professional small-scale touring theatre company, now based at the Dovecote Centre in Amble.

The company’s artistic policy is to provide professional touring theatre of the highest quality, particularly to theatreless zones in rural areas where access to live theatre is otherwise limited.

It was created in 1978 as Theatre In Northumberland Schools, funded by the education authority and based in Backworth, before moving to the Playhouse Theatre in Alnwick in 1984, before the building was sold in February 2018 to Northumberland County Council.