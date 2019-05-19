Catherine Cookson book turned into musical

A former Coronation Street actor is starring in a Catherine Cookson adaptation with a twist heading to Blyth.

Entertainment Unlimited is bringing a musical adaptation of The Cinder Path to the stage, starring Nick Cochrane as Ginger Slater.

The powerful tale is set in rural Northumberland in the lead up to the First World War. It follows the story of Charlie MacFell and his relationship with a cruel and domineering father, his stormy marriage and a struggle to keep a dark secret.

It will be the first time any of Cookson’s novels have been set to music.

The play will premiere at The Phoenix Theatre, Blyth, on Thursday, May 23, and run to May 25.

For more visit www.entertainment-unlimited.co.uk/the-cinder-path