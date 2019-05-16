Tuning up for main event

The highlight of the year is just days away for Ashington and District Male Voice Choir.

The singers will hold their Annual Celebration Concert, their premier event, at Holy Sepulchre Church in Ashington on Saturday.

The concert will feature Rachel Bird as guest performer, who has had six years of experience with the National Youth Choir of Great Britain and has sung soprano on many occasions.

Ashington Male Voice Choir was founded in the town in 1916 and developed a reputation as a high quality singing group. It later amalgamated with organisations in Morpeth and Newbiggin, and ‘district’ was added to its name.

Since then, the choir has performed at many venues across the county, attracting members from a wide area, with the majority of concerts given for charitable purposes.

It rehearses on Thursdays at 7pm, and new members are always welcome.

As well as enjoying the benefits of singing and socialising, members also get satisfaction from helping good causes.

The celebration concert starts at 7pm.

Tickets cost £7 from the church, Al’s Store in Station Road, Ashington, or on 01670 815534.

Visit www.ashingtonmalevoicechoir.org for further information about the group.