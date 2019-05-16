Two sets of ‘radio players’ to perform

Northumberland residents have worked with Curious Monkey Theatre Company and writer Gez Casey to write, perform and record an audio drama.

From The Ashes will air on Koast Radio.

It is a satirical drama, set in the fictitious town of Stonebridge, labelled the worst town in Britain, and tells what happens when its residents and politicians are plunged into crisis.

The first episode can be heard tomorrow (Friday), at 10am. See www.koastradio.co.uk

Elsewhere, The Collywell Radio Players are performing a ‘radio broadcast’ version of Les Miserables at Seaton Sluice Community Centre.

It is on Friday and Saturday. Doors open 7pm, curtain up 7.30pm. Tickets £6, concs £5.