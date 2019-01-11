7 shows to see in the next 7 days, including a stage version of the hit sitcom Benidorm

Here’s our second round-up of 2019 of concerts, plays and other shows on in the north east over the next seven days, including gigs by Gene Loves Jezebel, Uncle Acid and the Deadbeats and Katie Doherty and the Navigators.

Next week’s will follow next Friday, January 181.

• Lorelle Meets the Obsolete can be seen at Newcastle’s Cluny 2 tonight, January 11. Tickets cost £7.50. Parastatic and Heat Death of the Sun are supporting. For details, go to thecluny.com

• Goth veterans Gene Loves Jezebel play at Trillians Rock Bar in Newcastle on Sunday, January 13. Tickets are £14. For details, go to trilliansnewcastle.co.uk

• Katie Doherty and the Navigators are playing at the Sage Gateshead’s hall two next Thursday, January 17. Tickets cost £10.90. Grace Smith and Sam Partridge, plus Holly Clarke, are supporting. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com

• Goldilocks and the Three Bears, this festive season’s pantomime at Newcastle Theatre Royal, runs until Sunday, January 20. Danny Adams, Clive Webb and Chris Hayward star. Tickets cost from £13. For details, go to www.theatreroyal.co.uk

• Playhouse Whitley Bay is hosting another panto, Dick Whittington, scripted by Steve Arnott, from Tuesday, January 15, to Sunday, January 20. Tickets to see the Whitley Bay Pantomime Society show cost £16.30. For details, go to www.playhousewhitleybay.co.uk

• Uncle Acid and the Deadbeats are on at Newcastle’s O2 Academy 2 next Thursday, January 17. Blood Ceremony will be supporting. Tickets are £16.90. For details, go to academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle

• A stage version of the ITV sitcom Benidorm is on at the Sunderland Empire from Monday, January 14, until a week tomorrow, January 19. Tickets to see the show cost from £15.65 to £59.65. Written, like the 10 series of the TV show, screened from 2007 until this summer, by Derren Litten, its cast includes Jake Canuso, Janine Duvitski, Adam Gillen and Sherrie Hewson. For details, go to www.atgtickets.com/venues/sunderland-empire