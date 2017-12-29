7 shows to see in the next 7 days, including concerts by Candi Staton, Stan and Jez Lowe

Here’s our last round-up of 2017 of concerts, plays and other shows on in the north east over the next seven days, including gigs by Candi Staton, Jez Lowe and Stan.

Next week’s, the first of 2018, will follow next Friday, January 5.

Joe McElderry is on at Newcastle's Metro Radio Arena until Sunday.

• 2009 X Factor champion Joe McElderry can be seen in the title role in a production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at Newcastle’s Metro Radio Arena until Sunday, December 31. Tickets to see the 26-year-old South Tynesider in this version of the 1970 Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber musical cost from £15. For details, go to www.metroradioarena.co.uk

• Pop stars Michelle Heaton and Matt Pagan head the cast of this year’s pantomime at Newcastle’s Tyne Theatre, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Its cast also includes Danny Posthill, Charlie Richmond, Lewis Denny, Rachel Sweeney and Robyn McEnaney. It’s on until Sunday, December 31. Tickets cost from £14 to £22. For details, go to tynetheatreandoperahouse.uk

• Jack and the Beanstalk is this year’s pantomime at the Sunderland Empire, and it stars Bill Ward, Janine Duvitski and Jade Natalie. Tickets to see the show – on until Sunday, January 7 – cost from £14.75. For details, go to www.atgtickets.com/venues/sunderland-empire

• North east folk singer-songwriter Jez Lowe is playing two festive shows at the Sage Gateshead’s hall two today, December 29, at 2pm and 7.30pm. Tickets to see the County Durham-born 62-year-old cost £13.10. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com

• Veteran US pop singer Candi Staton is the star of this year’s New Year’s Eve show at the Sage Gateshead. The Alabama-born 77-year-old is best known this side of the Atlantic for her singles Young Hearts Run Free, a No 2 in 1976 and No 29 in 1999, and You Got the Love with the Source, a No 4 in 1991 and No 3 in 1997. Tickets to see her on Sunday, December 31, cost £60. House Gospel Choir will also be performing. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com

• Ray Quinn and Steve Walls star in this year’s pantomime at the Playhouse Whitley Bay, Cinderella. Tickets to see them in the Blue Genie Entertainment-produced show at the North Tyneside venue, accompanied by Jessica Pease and Ben Hanson, cost from £22. It’s on until Sunday, January 7. For details, go to www.playhousewhitleybay.co.uk

• A double bill of north east blue-rock acts – Stan, plus George Shovlin and the Radars – can be seen at the Cluny in Newcastle tonight, December 29. Tickets to see Stan, together since 1997, and Shovlin’s band, formed in 1995, cost £10. For details, go to thecluny.com