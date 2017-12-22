7 shows to see in the next 7 days, including Lindisfarne’s return to Newcastle City Hall, plus plenty of pantos

Here’s our penultimate round-up of 2017 of concerts, plays and other shows on in the north east over the next seven days, including a plethora of pantos and the return of Lindisfarne to Newcastle City Hall

Next week’s will follow next Friday, December 29.

Jessica Pease and Ray Quinn star in Cinderella at Playhouse Whitley Bay.

• North east folk-rock legends Lindisfarne return to Newcastle City Hall tonight and tomorrow, December 22 and 23. The band, formed in Newcastle in 1968 but originally known as Brethren, are fronted nowadays by founding member Rod Clements alongside Lindisfarne stalwarts Charlie Harcourt, Dave Hull-Denholm, Ian Thomson, Steve Daggett and former Roxy Music drummer Paul Thompson. Their biggest hit was Fog on the Tyne (Revisited) with former England footballer Paul Gascoigne, a No 2 in 1990, but they’re possibly better known for 1974’s non-charting original or their 1972 hits Lady Eleanor, a No 3, and Meet Me on the Corner, a No 5. Tickets cost from £24.50. For details, go to www.theatreroyal.co.uk

• 2009 X Factor champion Joe McElderry can be seen in the title role in a production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at Newcastle’s Metro Radio Arena until Sunday, December 31. Tickets to see the 26-year-old South Tynesider in this version of the 1970 Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber musical cost from £15. For details, go to www.metroradioarena.co.uk

• Pop stars Michelle Heaton and Matt Pagan head the cast of this year’s pantomime at Newcastle’s Tyne Theatre, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Its cast also includes Danny Posthill, Charlie Richmond, Lewis Denny, Rachel Sweeney and Robyn McEnaney. It’s on until Sunday, December 31. Tickets cost from £14 to £22. For details, go to tynetheatreandoperahouse.uk

• Jack and the Beanstalk is this year’s pantomime at the Sunderland Empire, and it stars Bill Ward, Janine Duvitski and Jade Natalie. Tickets to see the show – on until Sunday, January 7 – cost from £14.75. For details, go to www.atgtickets.com/venues/sunderland-empire

• Jazz acts Jo Harrop, Matt Anderson, Emma Fisk and the Paul Edis Trio are playing a festive show at the Sage Gateshead’s hall two tonight, December 22. Tickets cost £15.30. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com

• Ray Quinn and Steve Walls star in this year’s pantomime at the Playhouse Whitley Bay, Cinderella. Tickets to see them in the Blue Genie Entertainment-produced show at the North Tyneside venue, accompanied by Jessica Pease and Ben Hanson, cost from £22. It’s on until Sunday, January 7. For details, go to www.playhousewhitleybay.co.uk

• This year’s Christmas pantomime at Newcastle Theatre Royal, Peter Pan, runs until Sunday, January 21. Tickets to see the festive show – starring Danny Adams, Clive Webb and Chris Hayward – cost from £13. For details, go to www.theatreroyal.co.uk