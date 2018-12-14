7 shows to see in the next 7 days, including ones by Boney M, Travis and Razorlight

Here’s our 50th round-up of 2018 of concerts, plays and other shows on in the north east over the next seven days, including gigs by Travis, Razorlight, Boney M and Avalanche Party.

Next week’s will follow next Friday, December 21.

• Comedian Jason Manford brings his latest stand-up tour to Newcastle’s Metro Radio Arena next Wednesday, December 19. Tickets to see the Greater Manchester-born 37-year-old are £32.95. For details, go to www.metroradioarena.co.uk

• Alternative rock act Razorlight can be seen at Newcastle’s O2 Academy on Monday. Tickets tcost £25.85. For details, go to academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle

• Veteran disco acts Boney M and Odyssey are playing at the Sage Gateshead on Tuesday, December 18. Tickets cost £35.40. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com

• Folk singer-songwriter Kate Rusby is playing at the Sage Gateshead next Wednesday, December 19. Tickets cost £29.40. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com

• Garage rock outfit Avalanche Party are on at Newcastle’s Cluny tomorrow, December 15. Tickets cost £9. For details, go to thecluny.com

• Goldilocks and the Three Bears, this year’s pantomime at Newcastle Theatre Royal, runs until Sunday, January 20. Tickets cost from £13. For details, go to www.theatreroyal.co.uk

• Scottish indie pop act Travis play at Newcastle City Hall tomorrow, December 15. Tickets cost from £32.50. Turin Brakes are supporting. For details, go to www.theatreroyal.co.uk