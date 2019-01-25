7 shows to see in the next 7 days, including ones by Boyzone, the Vaccines and Andrew Combs

Here’s our fourth round-up of the new year of concerts, plays and other shows on in the north east over the next seven days, including gigs by Boyzone, Paul Carrack, Andrew Combs and the Rumjacks.

Next week’s will follow next Friday, February 1.

• Veteran pop group Boyzone can be seen at Newcastle’s Utilita Arena next Wednesday, January 30. Tickets cost £49.50 or £57. For details, go to www.utilitaarena.co.uk

• Veteran singer-songwriter Paul Carrack is playing at the Sage Gateshead on Sunday, January 27. Tickets cost £43.10 or £37.60. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com

• US singer-songwriter John Grant is on at the Sage Gateshead next Thursday, January 31. Tickets cost £27.30. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com

• Alternative rock act the Vaccines are on at Newcastle’s O2 Academy on Tuesday, January 29. Tickets, priced £22.50, have sold out but might be available from secondary sellers. For details, go to academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle

• US singer-songwriter Andrew Combs is playing at the Cluny 2 in Newcastle tonight, January 25. Charlie Whitten is supporting. Tickets cost £12.50. For details, go to thecluny.com

• Comedian Jason Manford is on at the Sunderland Empire tonight, January 25. Tickets cost £31.65, plus £3.65 transaction fee. For details, go to www.atgtickets.com/venues/sunderland-empire

• Folk-rockers the Rumjacks play at the Cluny in Newcastle next Wednesday, January 30. The Silk Road are supporting. Tickets cost £15. For details, go to thecluny.com