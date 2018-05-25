7 shows to see in the next 7 days, including ones by Bryan Adams, Joan Baez and Spear of Destiny

Here’s our 20th round-up of 2018 of concerts, plays and other shows on in the north east over the next seven days, including gigs by Echo and the Bunnymen, Bryan Adams, Joan Baez and Spear of Destiny.

Next week’s will follow next Friday, June 1.

• Canadian rock veteran Bryan Adams returns to Newcastle’s Metro Radio Arena next Tuesday, May 29. The 58-year-old – best known for his 1991 single (Everything I Do) I Do It for You, his only solo chart-topper – is on tour to promote Ultimate, his fourth greatest-hits album, a No 11 hit following its release last November. His 13th and latest studio LP, Get Up, was a No 2 hit in 2015. Tickets cost £43.80 or £52. For details, go to www.metroradioarena.co.uk

• Alternative rock veterans Spear of Destiny are playing at Newcastle’s O2 Academy 2 tonight, May 25. The quartet, formed in London in 1982 and best known for their 1987 single Never Take Me Alive, a No 14 hit, are on the road to plug their fan-funded 14th album, Tontine, released in April but yet to chart. Tickets to see the band, still fronted by former Theatre of Hate singer Kirk Brandon, cost £16.90. For details, go to academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle

• US folk veteran Joan Baez is on at the Sage Gateshead tomorrow, May 26, as part of a worldwide farewell tour. The New York-born 77-year-old is on tour to promote her 25th album, Whistle Down the Wind, a No 47 hit upon its release in March. Tickets – priced £70, £54.50 or £43.60 – have sold out, but returns might be available on the night. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com

• Alternative rock veterans Echo and the Bunnymen are playing at the Sage Gateshead next Wednesday, May 30. The Merseysiders, together from 1978 to 1993 and since 1996, are touring to promote The Stars, the Ocean and the Moon, a collection of re-recordings of some of their classics due out in October. Their last studio LP, 2014’s Meteorites, was a No 37 hit. Tickets cost £21.30, £32.20, £43.10 or £80. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com

• Beatles parody act the Rutles are on at the Cluny in Newcastle tonight, May 25. The band, originally formed for a TV sketch, have been together from 1975 to 1978, 1996 to 1997 and since 2002. Tickets cost £20. For details, go to thecluny.com

• Matilda the Musical is on at the Sunderland Empire until tomorrow, June 2. Tickets to see the Royal Shakespeare Company show, based on the 1988 Roald Dahl novel and adapted for the stage by Dennis Kelly and Tim Minchin in 2010, cost from £22.85 to £83.85. For details, go to www.metroradioarena.co.uk

• A production of the 1978 Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice musical Evita is on at Newcastle Theatre Royal until tomorrow, May 26. Tickets to see the Bill Kenwright-produced show, starring Madalena Alberto and Gian Marco Schiaretti, cost from £15.50. For details, go to www.theatreroyal.co.uk