7 shows to see in the next 7 days, including ones by Busted, Alfie Boe, David Gray and Seth Lakeman

Here’s our 12th round-up of 2019 of concerts, plays and other shows on in the north east over the next seven days, including gigs by Alfie Boe, Seth Lakeman, Busted, David Gray and Dave Keuning.

Next week’s will follow next Friday, March 29.

Dave Keuning.

• Folk singer-songwriter Seth Lakeman is on at Newcastle’s Tyne Theatre and Opera House tomorrow, March 23. Tickets to see the Devon-born 41-year-old cost £25.50 or £30.50. For details, go to tynetheatreandoperahouse.uk

• Pop trio Busted can be seen at Newcastle’s O2 Academy on Sunday, March 24. The reunited Essex boy-band, together from 2000 to 2005 and since 2015, are on tour to promote their fourth album, Half Way There, a No 2 hit following its release in February. The Xcerts and Brigade will be supporting. Tickets cost £45.20. For details, go to academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle

• Killers guitarist Dave Keuning plays at Newcastle’s O2 Academy 2 next Wednesday, March 27. The Iowa-born 42-year-old is over here to plug his debut solo album, Prismism, released in January but yet to chart. Tickets cost £15.75. For details, go to academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle

• Ghost story The House on Cold Hill is being staged at Newcastle Theatre Royal until tomorrow, March 23. Written by Peter James, it stars Joe McFadden, Rita Simmons, Charlie Clements and Persephone Swales-Dawson. Tickets cost from £14.50. For details, go to www.theatreroyal.co.uk

• A musical version of the 2003 film Calendar Girls is being staged at the Sunderland Empire until tomorrow, March 23. Tickets to see the 2015 show, written by Gary Barlow and Tim Firth, cost £13 to £49.15, plus £3.65 transaction fee. It stars Fern Britton, Anna-Jane Casey, Sara Crowe, Karen Dunbar, Ruth Madoc, Rebecca Storm and Denise Welch. For details, go to www.atgtickets.com/venues/sunderland-empire

• Singer-songwriter David Gray plays at the Sage Gateshead on Sunday, March 24. Tickets, priced £29.50 to £99, have sold out, but returns might be available on the day. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com

• Classical singer Alfie Boe is on at the Sage Gateshead on Monday and Tuesday, March 25 and 26. Tickets cost £54.50 to £70. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com