7 shows to see in the next 7 days, including ones by Caro Emerald, Jorja Smith and New Model Army

Here’s our 40th round-up of 2018 of concerts, plays and other shows on in the north east over the next seven days, including gigs by Jorja Smith, Glenn Hughes, Caro Emerald and Jeff Lynne’s ELO.

Next week’s will follow next Friday, October 12.

• Jeff Lynne’s Electric Light Orchestra are playing at Newcastle’s Metro Radio Arena on Tuesday, October 9. The veteran pop act – founded in the West Midlands in 1970 and together from then until 1986, 2000 to 2001 and since 2012 – scored a No 4 hit with their 13th and latest LP, 2015’s Alone in the Universe. Tickets cost £57, £73.25, £88.75, £99 or £126. Billy Lockett will be supporting. For details, go to www.metroradioarena.co.uk

• Dream Big, the latest Disney on Ice show, is on at Newcastle’s Metro Radio Arena until Sunday, October 7. Tickets to see the show, staged by Feld Entertainment, cost from £18. For details, go to www.metroradioarena.co.uk

• Alternative rock veterans New Model Army are on at Newcastle’s O2 Academy tomorrow, October 6. Tickets to see the band, formed in West Yorkshire in 1980, cost £23. Winter, their 14th and latest album, was a No 25 hit in 2016. Holy Moly and the Crackers will be supporting. For details, go to academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle

• Former Deep Purple bassist Glenn Hughes, currently frontman for Black Country Communion, will be playing a set made up of songs by his old band at Newcastle’s O2 Academy on Wednesday, October 10. Tickets to see the Staffordshire-born 66-year-old cost £31.45. Laurence Jones will be supporting. For details, go to academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle

• Jorja Smith is playing a sold-out show at Newcastle’s O2 Academy on Sunday, October 7. The West Midlands-born 21-year-old is on tour to promote her debut album, Lost and Found, a No 3 hit released in June. Though tickets, priced £20.90, have sold out, they might be available from secondary sellers. For details, go to academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle

• Caro Emerald will be performing at the Sage Gateshead next Thursday, October 11. The Dutch pop singer, born Caroline Esmeralda van der Leeuw, topped the chart with her second and latest album, 2013’s The Shocking Miss Emerald. Tickets to see the Amsterdam-born 37-year-old cost £54, £40.90, £27.30 or £104. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com

• Scottish singer-songwriter Roddy Woomble is playing a solo show at the Cluny 2 in Newcastle next Thursday, October 11. Tickets to see Woomble, frontman for veteran alternative rock act Idlewild, cost £16. The North Ayrshire-born 42-year-old is on the road to mark, albeit belatedly, the 10th anniversary of the release of his debut solo LP, 2006’s My Secret is My Silence, a No 92 hit. His fourth and latest solo album, The Deluder, was released in September last year but has yet to chart. For details, go to thecluny.com