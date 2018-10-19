7 shows to see in the next 7 days, including ones by Glasvegas, Bugzy Malone, Michael Bolton and Hawkwind

Here’s our 42nd round-up of 2018 of concerts, plays and other shows on in the north east over the next seven days, including gigs by Richard Thompson, Glasvegas, Hawkwind and Gaz Coombes.

Next week’s will follow next Friday, October 26.

Richard Thompson.

• Bugzy Malone is on at Newcastle’s O2 Academy next Wednesday, October 24. Tickets to see the 27-year-old grime rapper, alias Aaron Davis, cost £21.35. Manchester-born Malone is on tour to promote his debut album, B Inspired, a No 6 hit released in August. For details, go to academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle

• Folk-punk act Ferocious Dog are playing at Newcastle’s O2 Academy 2 tomorrow, October 20. Tickets to see the Nottinghamshire band, formed in 1988, cost £18.60. The band are on tour to plug their fourth LP, Red, released last year but yet to chart. Holy Moly and the Crackers will be supporting. For details, go to academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle

• Rock veterans Hawkwind will be performing at the Sage Gateshead tomorrow, October 20, accompanied by the Blackheart Orchestra, to promote their 31st LP, Road to Utopia, a No 44 hit upon its release last month. Tickets to see the band, formed in London in 1969 and best known for their 1972 single Silver Machine, a No 3 hit, cost £42 or £35.40. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com

• Singer-songwriter Richard Thompson returns to the Sage Gateshead next Wednesday, October 24. The 69-year-old Londoner is back on the road to promote 13 Rivers, his 18th solo album, a No 18 hit released last month as a follow-up to 2015’s Still, a No 10 hit. Tickets to see the former Fairport Convention man cost £38.20 or £27.30. Joan Shelley and Nathan Salsburg will be supporting. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com

• US singer Michael Bolton is on at Newcastle City Hall on Sunday, October 21. Tickets to see the Connecticut-born 69-year-old cost from £30.70. Bolton, best known for his 1989 single How Am I Supposed to Live Without You, a No 3 hit, is this side of the Atlantic to plug his 23rd album, Songs of Cinema, a No 46 hit released in February last year. For details, go to www.theatreroyal.co.uk

• Glasvegas are playing at the Boiler Shop in Newcastle next Wednesday, October 24. The Scottish indie-rock quartet, formed in Glasgow in 2003, are south of the border for a tour to mark the 10th anniversary of the release of their self-titled debut LP, a No 2 hit in 2008, and they’ll be playing it all the way through. Their third and latest album, Later ... When the TV Turns to Static, was a No 41 hit in 2013. This is their second show in the city in less than six months following a visit to the Riverside in May. Tickets cost £22. For details, go to www.boilershop.net

• Indie-rock singer-songwriter Gaz Coombes can be seen at Newcastle’s Riverside next Wednesday, October 24. The former Supergrass frontman is on the road to promote his third solo album, World’s Strongest Man, a No 12 hit released in May. Tickets to see the Oxfordshire-born 42-year-old cost £21.45. For details, go to www.riversidenewcastle.co.uk