7 shows to see in the next 7 days, including ones by James Bay, Marti Pellow and the Farm

Here’s our 21st round-up of 2018 of concerts, plays and other shows on in the north east over the next seven days, including gigs by James Bay, Marti Pellow, Ricky Ross and the Farm.

Next week’s will follow next Friday, June 8.

• Singer-songwriter James Bay is playing at Newcastle’s O2 Academy on Tuesday, June 5. The Hertfordshire-born 27-year-old is up north to promote his second album, Electric Light. A No 2 hit following its release last month, it’s a follow-up to his chart-topping 2015 debut, The Chaos and the Calm. Tickets, priced £29.50, have sold out but might be available from secondary sellers at inflated prices. For details, go to academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle

• Wet Wet Wet frontman Marti Pellow is on at the Sage Gateshead tomorrow, June 2. The Scottish pop star’s 10th and latest solo LP, Mysterious, was a No 54 hit last year. Tickets to see the West Dunbartonshire-born 53-year-old cost £46.30 or £43.10. Ben McKelvey will be supporting. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com

• Alternative rock veterans the Farm are playing an acoustic set at Newcastle’s O2 Academy tomorrow, June 2. The Merseysiders, together from 1983 to 1996 and since 2004, are best known for their chart-topping 1991 debut album Spartacus and All Together Now, one of the singles from it, a No 4 hit in 1990 and, in different guises, a No 24 in 1995 and a No 5 in 2004. Neither of their follow-up albums, 1992’s Love See No Colour and 1994’s Hullabaloo, charted. Tickets cost £22.50 or £39.40. The National Anthems and Sean Hainey will be supporting. For details, go to academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle

• Scottish pop star Ricky Ross can be seen at the Playhouse Whitley Bay next Thursday, June 7. The Deacon Blue frontman is south of the border to promote his solo live album Short Stories Vol 1, released last year but yet to chart. Tickets to see the Dundee-born 60-year-old cost £25. For details, go to thecluny.com

• US singer-songwriter Laura Viers on at the Cluny in Newcastle on Monday, June 4, to promote her non-charting 10th album, The Lookout, released in April. Tickets to see the Colorado-born 44-year-old cost £18.50. Amaroun will be supporting. For details, go to thecluny.com

• Matilda the Musical is on at the Sunderland Empire until tomorrow, June 2. Tickets to see the Royal Shakespeare Company show, based on the 1988 Roald Dahl novel and adapted for the stage by Dennis Kelly and Tim Minchin in 2010, cost from £22.85 to £83.85. For details, go to www.atgtickets.com/venues/sunderland-empire

• An adaptation of the 2011 David Walliams novel Gangsta Granny is being staged at Newcastle Theatre Royal until tomorrow, June 2. Tickets to see the Birmingham Stage Company show cost from £14.50. For details, go to www.theatreroyal.co.uk