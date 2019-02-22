7 shows to see in the next 7 days, including ones by Joan Collins, Blue Oyster Cult and Showaddywaddy

Here’s our eighth round-up of 2019 of concerts, plays and other shows on in the north east over the next seven days, including gigs by Mike and the Mechanics, Steve Harley, Blue Oyster Cult and Showaddywaddy.

Next week’s will follow next Friday, March 1.

• Playhouse Whitley Bay hosts the Steve Harley Acoustic Trio tonight, February 22. Tickets to see Kent-born Harley and his sidekicks Barry Wickens and James Lascelles cost £31.50. For details, go to www.playhousewhitleybay.co.uk

• Rock veterans Showaddywaddy play Playhouse Whitley Bay tomorrow, February 23. Tickets to see the band, formed in Leicestershire in 1973, at the North Tyneside venue cost £27.55. For details, go to www.playhousewhitleybay.co.uk

• Rebus: Long Shadows opens at Newcastle Theatre Royal on Monday, February 25, and runs until Saturday, March 2. Tickets cost from £16. This 2018 story about the Scottish detective created by novelist Ian Rankin has been written for the stage by Fife-born Rankin, 58, and playwright Rona Munro and stars Ron Donachie, Cathy Tyson and John Stahl. For details, go to www.theatreroyal.co.uk

• Veteran actress Joan Collins will be telling anecdotes and hosting a question-and-answer session at the Tyne Theatre and Opera House in Newcastle next Wednesday, February 27. Tickets for the 85-year-old Londoner’s show, rescheduled from September, cost £45.50, £43 or £39. For details, go to tynetheatreandoperahouse.uk

• US rock veterans Blue Oyster Cult are on at Newcastle’s O2 Academy on tomorrow, February 23. Tickets to see the band – formed in New York in 1967 and best known for their 1976 single (Don’t Fear) The Reaper, a No 16 hit, and the LP it came from, Agents of Fortune, a No 10 – cost £33.70. They haven’t released a new album since their 14th, 2001’s non-charting Curse of the Hidden Mirror, but they’re hoping to have another out by the end of the year. The Temperance Movement will be supporting them tomorrow. For details, go to academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle

• War Horse is being staged at the Sunderland Empire until tomorrow, February 23. Tickets to see the 2007 play, based on the 1982 book of the same name by children’s writer Michael Morpurgo and adapted for the stage by Nick Stafford, cost £11.90 to £66.40, plus £2.85 transaction fee. Its cast includes Scott Murray and Ben Miller. For details, go to www.atgtickets.com/venues/sunderland-empire

• Pop-rock veterans Mike and the Mechanics return to the Sage Gateshead on Sunday, February 24. Tickets cost £43.60 or £38.20. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com