7 shows to see in the next 7 days, including ones by Mark Lanegan and Duke Garwood, the Coral and Arctic Monkeys

Here’s our 39th round-up of 2018 of concerts, plays and other shows on in the north east over the next seven days, including gigs by Arctic Monkeys, the Coral and Andy Fairweather Low.

Next week’s will follow next Friday, October 5.

• Arctic Monkeys are playing at Newcastle’s Metro Radio Arena tonight, October 28. It will be the indie-rock act’s fifth visit to the venue following previous shows in 2009, 2011, 2013 and yesterday. The South Yorkshire quartet, formed in Sheffield in 2002, are on tour to plug their sixth album, Tranquility Base Hotel and Casino, their sixth No 1 on the trot upon its release in May. Tickets cost £43.40, £60.50, £65.40 or £76.40. The Lemon Twigs will be supporting. For details, go to www.metroradioarena.co.uk

• Dream Big, the latest Disney on Ice show, is on at Newcastle’s Metro Radio Arena from Tuesday, October 2, to Sunday, October 7. Tickets to see the show, staged by Feld Entertainment, cost from £18. For details, go to www.metroradioarena.co.uk

• Alternative rock duo Mark Lanegan and Duke Garwood are playing at the Sage Gateshead’s hall two on Sunday, September 30. US-born former Screaming Trees frontman Lanegan, 53, and Kent’s Garwood, 49, are on tour to promote their second album together, With Animals, a No 68 hit released in August. Tickets cost £24.50. Lyenn will be supporting. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com

• Ex-Amen Corner frontman Andy Fairweather Low and his backing band, the Low Riders, can be seen at the Sage Gateshead’s hall two next Thursday, October 4. Tickets to see the 70-year-old Welsh pop veteran cost £27.30. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com

• Calendar Girls: The Musical is on at Newcastle Theatre Royal until tomorrow, September 29. Tickets to see the show – starring Fern Britton, Anna-Jane Casey, Sara Crowe, Karen Dunbar, Ruth Madoc, Rebecca Storm and Denise Welch – cost from £19.50. Written by Tim Firth and Gary Barlow, the 2015 show is based on the 2003 film of like name starring Helen Mirren and Julie Walters. For details, go to www.theatreroyal.co.uk

• Indie-rock act the Coral return to the Riverside in Newcastle next Wednesday, October 3. Formed in Merseyside in 1996, the band are on the road to plug their ninth LP, Move Through the Dawn, a No 14 hit released in August. Tickets, priced £20, have sold out but might be available from other sources. She Drew the Gun will be supporting. For details, go to www.riversidenewcastle.co.uk/live-events

• Hit musical Wicked is on at the Sunderland Empire until tomorrow, September 29. Its cast includes Amy Ross, Helen Woolf, Aaron Sidwell and Steven Pinder. Tickets to see the 2003 show, adapted by Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman from the 1995 Gregory Maguire novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West, itself inspired by the 1900 L Frank Baum classic The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, cost from £20.35. For details, go to www.atgtickets.com/venues/sunderland-empire