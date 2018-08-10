7 shows to see in the next 7 days, including ones by Orbital, Graham Bonnet and Weekend Recovery

Here’s our 32nd round-up of 2018 of concerts, plays and other shows on in the north east over the next seven days, including gigs by Graham Bonnet, Para Alta and Orbital.

Next week’s will follow next Friday, August 17.

• Electronic dance music veterans Orbital are on at the Sage Gateshead tomorrow, August 11. The Kent duo – together from 1989 to 2004, 2009 to 2014 and since last year – are touring to promote Monsters Exist, their ninth album, due for release in September. Their last album, 2012’s Wonky, was a No 22 hit. Tickets cost £43.10 or £65. Plaid and the Bee, Man Power and Antony Daly will be supporting. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com

• Jersey Boys, the award-winning musical about Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, is on at Newcastle Theatre Royal until tomorrow, August 11. Michael Watson is playing Valli, Simon Bailey is Tommy De Vito, Declan Egan is Bob Gaudio and Lewis Griffiths plays Nick Massi. Tickets to see the 2005 show – written by Bob Crewe, Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice – cost from £18. For details, go to www.theatreroyal.co.uk

• US rockers the Schizophonics visit the Cluny 2 in Newcastle tomorrow, August 11. Tickets to see the band, formed in California in 2009, cost £7. Their debut LP, Land of the Living, was released last year. For details, go to thecluny.com

• Former Rainbow frontman Graham Bonnet is playing at Trillians rock bar in Newcastle on Sunday, August 12. Tickets to see the Lincolnshire-born 70-year-old, with Rainbow from 1979 to 1980, cost £12. His CV includes hit singles such as Night Games solo, a No 6 in 1981, and Since You’ve Been Gone and All Night Long with Rainbow, a No 6 and No 5 respectively, both in 1979. He’s on the road to promote the Graham Bonnet Band’s second album, Meanwhile, Back in the Garage, released last month. For details, go to trilliansnewcastle.co.uk

• Kent pop-rock band Weekend Recovery are on Trillians rock bar in Newcastle next Thursday, August 16. Pussywillowfurryvenus and Dude will be supporting the four-piece band, formed in 2016. Ticket prices have yet to be confirmed. For details, go to trilliansnewcastle.co.uk

• South Tyneside folk singer-songwriter Eve Simpson and Friends are playing at the Cluny 2 in Newcastle next Thursday, August 16. Tickets to see the 19-year-old cost £6, and proceeds will go to the Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust. For details, go to thecluny.com

• Para Alta, the Strands and the Bedlams are playing at the Independent in Sunderland tomorrow, August 11. Tickets cost £6. For details, go to www.independentsunderland.com