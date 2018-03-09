7 shows to see in the next 7 days, including ones by Paloma Faith, Turbowolf and the Stereophonics

Here’s our ninth round-up of 2018 of concerts, plays and other shows on in the north east over the next seven days, including gigs by Paloma Faith, Joe Bonamassa and the Stereophonics.

Next week’s will follow next Friday, March 16.

Paloma Faith.

• Pop star Paloma Faith is on at Newcastle’s Metro Radio Arena tonight, March 9. Tickets to see the 36-year-old Londoner, on tour to plug her chart-topping fourth album, The Architect, released in November, cost £41 or £52. XamVolo will be supporting. For details, go to www.metroradioarena.co.uk

• Welsh rockers the Stereophonics return to Newcastle’s Metro Radio Arena on Monday, March 12, to promote their 10th album, Scream Above the Sounds, a No 2 hit released in October. Tickets to see the band, formed in Mid Glamorgan in 1992, cost £38.50, £51.50 or £62.75. Ten Tonnes will be supporting. For details, go to www.metroradioarena.co.uk

• Alternative rock act Turbowolf are on at Newcastle’s O2 Academy 2 on Sunday, March 11. The quartet, formed in Bristol in 2008, are on the road to plug their third album, The Free Life, released today as a follow-up to 2015’s two Hands, a No 70 hit. Tickets cost £12.40. Puppy and Big Spring will be supporting. For details, go to academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle

• At the Drive-In can be seen at Newcastle’s O2 Academy tomorrow, March 10. The US post-hardcore band – formed in El Paso in Texas in 1994 and together from then until 2001, 2011 to 2012 and since 2015 – are over here to promote their fourth LP, Interalia, a No 30 hit following its release in May last year as a belated follow-up to 2000’s Relationship of Command, a No 33 hit. Tickets cost £43.25. Death From Above and le Butcherettes will be supporting. For details, go to academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle

• US blues-rock guitarist Joe Bonamassa is on at the Sage Gateshead next Wednesday, March 14. The New York-born 40-year-old’s last album, Blues of Desperation, was a No 3 hit in 2016, but he released a third LP with Beth Hart in January, Black Coffee, a No 7 hit. Tickets, priced £74 to £104, have sold out, but returns might be available on the night. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com

• Clannad singer Moya Brennan will be playing at the Sage Gateshead’s hall two next Thursday, March 15. Tickets to see the County Dublin-born 65-year-old, touring to promote her non-charting eighth solo album, Canvas, released in March last year, cost £24.50 or £21.80. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com

• Nigel Havers, Denis Lawson and Stephen Tompkinson star in a production of the 1994 Yasmina Reza play Art on at Newcastle Theatre Royal until tomorrow, March 10. Tickets cost from £14.50. For details, go to www.theatreroyal.co.uk