7 shows to see in the next 7 days, including ones by Pixie Lott, James Arthur and Beverley Knight

Here’s our 27th round-up of 2018 of concerts, plays and other shows on in the north east over the next seven days, including gigs by Pixie Lott, James Arthur, Collabro and Beverley Knight.

Next week’s will follow next Friday, July 13.

• Musical theatre group Collabro are playing at the Playhouse Whitley Bay tonight, July 6, as part of this year’s Mouth of the Tyne Festival. The quartet, formed in 2014, are best known for winning that year’s series of the TV show Britain’s Got Talent. Their third and latest LP, Home, was a No 7 hit in March last year. Tickets to see them at the North Tyneside venue cost £34.30. For details, go to www.playhousewhitleybay.co.uk

• Pop star James Arthur is playing an open-air show at Tynemouth Priory and Castle tonight, July 6, also as part of 2018’s Mouth of the Tyne Festival. Gabrielle Aplin will be supporting the 2012 X Factor winner. Tickets cost £38.50. Middlesbrough-born Arthur, 30, last seen in the north east at Newcastle’s Metro Radio Arena in November, topped the chart with his second and latest album, Back From the Edge, released in October 2016. For details, go to mouthofthetynefestival.com

• Soul singer Beverley Knight is on at Tynemouth Priory and Castle on Sunday, July 8, again as part of 2018’s Mouth of the Tyne Festival. MF Robots, Big Red and the Grinners, Dennis and Georgie will be supporting her. Tickets cost £22. West Midlands-born Knight, 45, got to No 9 with her eighth and latest album, 2016’s Soulville, and also notched up a No 19 hit with Songs from the Stage as part of a trio called Leading Ladies with Amber Riley and Cassidy Janson in November last year. For details, go to mouthofthetynefestival.com

• Scottish folk singer-songwriter Dougie MacLean is on at the Sage Gateshead’s hall two on Tuesday, July 10. The Perthshire-born 63-year-old is best known for his 1978 single Caledonia, never a hit for him but a No 45 for Frankie Miller in 1991. Tickets cost £23.40. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com

• Alternative rock trio Dead Naked Hippies are on at Stockton’s Georgian Theatre’s green room tonight, July 6. Tickets to see the band, formed in Leeds in 2016, cost £5. For details, go to georgiantheatre.co.uk

• This year’s South Tyneside Festival gets under way at Bents Park in South Shields on Sunday, July 8, and Pixie Lott is the event’s first headliner this time round. will be supported by JLS star Aston Merrygold, plus Jen Stevens and Phats and Small. London-born Lott, 27, is best known for her three No 1 singles – Mama Do and Boys and Girls, both released in 2009, and 2011’s All About Tonight. Her third and latest album, titled Pixie Lott, was a No 15 hit in 2014. Entry is free, but priority tickets can be bought for £5. For details, go to southtynesidefestival.co.uk

• The Play That Goes Wrong is on at Newcastle Theatre Royal until tomorrow, July 7. Tickets to see this version of the 2012 Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields play cost from £14.50. For details, go to www.theatreroyal.co.uk