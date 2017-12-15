7 shows to see in the next 7 days, including ones by Roy Wood, Kate Rusby and the Twang

Here’s our 50th round-up of the year of concerts, plays and other shows on in the north east over the next seven days, including gigs by the Twang, Uli Jon Roth and Kate Rusby.

Next week’s will follow next Friday, December 22.

Kate Rusby.

• This year’s Christmas pantomime at Newcastle Theatre Royal is Peter Pan, and it runs until Sunday, January 21. Tickets to see the festive show – starring Danny Adams, Clive Webb and Chris Hayward – cost from £13. For details, go to www.theatreroyal.co.uk

• 2009 X Factor champion Joe McElderry takes the title role in a production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat on at Newcastle’s Metro Radio Arena from next Tuesday, December 19, until a fortnight on Sunday, December 31. “I am so excited to be bringing this wonderful show back home for Christmas. To bring it back to the north east in Newcastle over Christmas is very special and is really the icing on the cake for an already-fantastic year,” said the 26-year-old South Tynesider. Tickets to see this version of the 1970 Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber musical cost from £15. For details, go to www.metroradioarena.co.uk

• The Twang are on at Newcastle’s O2 Academy tonight, December 15. The indie rock act, formed in the West Midlands in 2004, are on tour to mark the 10th anniversary of the release of their debut album, Love It When I Feel Like This, a No 3 hit in 2007, and they will be playing it from start to finish. Their fifth and latest album, Subscription, was released last month but failed to chart. Tickets cost £24.60. Sugarthief and the Assist will be supporting. For details, go to www.academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle

• Veteran rock guitarist Uli Jon Roth can be seen at Newcastle’s O2 Academy 2 next Tuesday, December 19. Tickets to see the 62-year-old German, formerly a member of the Scorpions, cost £20.85. Ali Clinton will be supporting. For details, go to www.academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle

• Folk singer Kate Rusby is playing a festive show at the Sage Gateshead next Wednesday, December 20. The South Yorkshire-born 44-year-old is on tour to promote her fourth Christmas album, Angels and Men, released last month but yet to chart. Tickets cost £29.40. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com

• Rock veteran Roy Wood is playing at the Sage Gateshead on Monday, December 18. Tickets to see the West Midlands-born 71-year-old – best known for his years in the Move, the Electric Light Orchestra and Wizzard – cost £34.90 or £29.40. India Electric Company will be supporting. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com

• Roots rock act Martin Stephenson and the Toe Rags, supported by Nev Clay and duo Phoebe and Phillipa, are on at the Cluny 2 in Newcastle next Thursday, December 21. Tickets cost £15. For details, go to thecluny.com