7 shows to see in the next 7 days, including ones by Russell Brand, Cara Dillon, Happy Mondays and Extreme

Here’s our 49th round-up of 2017 of concerts, plays and other shows on in the north east over the next seven days, including gigs by Cara Dillon, Extreme, the Unthanks and Happy Mondays.

Next week’s will follow next Friday, December 15.

• Comedian Russell Brand brings his latest stand-up show to Newcastle City Hall next Wednesday and Thursday, December 13 and 14. Tickets to see the Essex-born 42-year-old, also famous for acting roles in films including 2008’s Forgetting Sarah Marshall and 2010’s Get Him to the Greek, cost from £32. For details, go to www.theatreroyal.co.uk

• Veteran dance-rock act Happy Mondays can be seen at Newcastle’s O2 Academy tonight, December 8. The band – formed in Manchester in 1980 and together from then until 1993, from 1999 to 2001, 2004 to 2010 and since 2012 – are on the road to mark the 30th anniversary of the release of their debut album, the non-charting Squirrel and G-Man Twenty Four Hour Party People Plastic Face Carnt Smile (White Out). Their fifth and most recent LP, Uncle Dysfunktional, was a No 73 hit in 2007. Tickets to see the group, still fronted by Shaun Ryder, cost £33.75. John Dasilva is supporting. For details, go to www.academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle

• US rockers Extreme are on at Newcastle’s O2 Academy next Wednesday, December 13. The Massachusetts band, together from 1985 to 1996 and since 2007, are best known over here for their 1991 single More Than Words, a No 2 hit. Tickets cost £34.25. The Dan Reed Network will be supporting. For details, go to www.academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle

• Northern Irish folk singer Cara Dillon is playing a festive show at the Sage Gateshead’s hall two tonight, December 8. The County Londonderry-born 42-year-old is on tour to promote her seventh album, Wanderer. a No 89 hit released in October, but will also be showcasing songs from its non-charting predecessor, her seasonal album On a Winter’s Night, released in November last year. Tickets cost £24. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com

• North east folk act the Unthanks are joining forces with contemporary chamber orchestra Army of Generals, conducted by Charles Hazlewood, for a show at the Sage Gateshead tomorrow, December 9. Tickets to see the Unthanks, formed in 2004 but known as Rachel Unthank and the Winterset until 2009, and Army of Generals, formed in 2003, cost £30, £24.50 or £20.20. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com

• North east folk-rock legends Lindisfarne play a warm-up show for their forthcoming return to Newcastle City Hall next week, on Tuesday, December 12, at the city’s Cluny. The band, formed in Newcastle in 1968 but originally known as Bretheren, are fronted nowadays by founding member and songwriter Rod Clements alongside Lindisfarne stalwarts Charlie Harcourt, Dave Hull-Denholm, Ian Thomson, Steve Daggett and former Roxy Music drummer Paul Thompson. Tickets cost £20, and proceeds will go to the charity the Future Fund. For details, go to thecluny.com

• Pop veterans Bad Manners are on at the Riverside in Newcastle tonight, December 8. The Buster Bloodvessel-fronted ska band, formed in London in 1976, are possibly best known for their two No 3 singles, 1980’s Special Brew and 1981’s Can Can. Tickets cost £17.50. For details, go to www.riversidenewcastle.co.uk