7 shows to see in the next 7 days, including ones by Shalamar, Rita Ora and Laurence Jones

Here’s our 18th round-up of 2018 of concerts, plays and other shows on in the north east over the next seven days, including gigs by Rita Ora, Shalamar and Laurence Jones.

Next week’s will follow next Friday, May 18.

• Matilda the Musical is on at the Sunderland Empire until Saturday, June 2. Tickets to see the Royal Shakespeare Company show, based on the 1988 Roald Dahl novel and adapted for the stage by Dennis Kelly and Tim Minchin in 2010, cost from £22.85 to £83.85. For details, go to www.metroradioarena.co.uk

• Robert Powell, taking the title role, and Liza Goddard star in Sherlock Holmes: The Final Curtain at Newcastle Theatre Royal until tomorrow, May 12. Tickets to see the show, scripted by Simon Reade last year, based on the books written by Arthur Conan Doyle between 1887 and 1927, and directed by David Grindley, cost from £14.50. For details, go to www.theatreroyal.co.uk

• Pop star Rita Ora can be seen at Newcastle’s O2 Academy on Sunday, May 13. The Kosovo-born 27-year-old has no new album to promote, a follow-up to her chart-topping 2012 debut, Ora, having failed to materialise as yet, but she does have a new single out today, Girls, a collaboration with Cardi B, Bebe Rexha and Charli XCX. Tickets, priced from £26.50, have sold out but might be available from secondary sellers at inflated prices. For details, go to academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle

• Folk trio I’m With Her are playing at the Sage Gateshead’s hall two on Monday, May 14, to promote their debut album, See You Around, released in February but yet to chart. Tickets to see the act – made up of Sara Watkins, Sarah Jarosz and Aoife O’Donovan and formed in Colorado in the US in 2014 – cost £19.60. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com

• US soul veterans Shalamar are playing at Newcastle City Hall tomorrow, May 12, as part of a tour to belatedly mark the 35th anniversary of the release of their sixth album, Friends, a No 6 hit in 1982. Formed in California, they’ve been together from 1977 to 1991, 1996 to 1997 and since 1999, notching up four top 10 singles here, including I Can Make You Feel Good, a No 7 in 1982. Tickets cost from £29. Soulutions are supporting. For details, go to www.theatreroyal.co.uk

• Blues rock guitarist and singer Laurence Jones is on at the Cluny in Newcastle on Sunday, May 13. Tickets to see the 26-year-old Merseysider – on tour to promote his fifth album, The Truth, released in March but yet to chart – cost £15. For details, go to thecluny.com

• A stage version of the podcast My Dad Wrote a Porno – first produced in 2015 and presented by television writer and director Jamie Morton, digital executive James Cooper and BBC Radio 1 presenter Alice Levine – can be seen at Newcastle City Hall next Thursday, May 17. Tickets cost £31.50. For details, go to www.theatreroyal.co.uk