7 shows to see in the next 7 days, including ones by Slayer, Lamb of God, British Sea Power and Johnny Marr

Here’s our 45th round-up of 2018 of concerts, plays and other shows on in the north east over the next seven days, including gigs by Slayer, Anthrax, Johnny Marr and British Sea Power.

Next week’s will follow next Friday, November 16.

• Slayer’s farewell tour stops off at Newcastle’s Metro Radio Arena tomorrow, November 10. Tickets to see the US thrash metal pioneers, formed in California in 1981, cost £46.30 or £57. Their 12th and latest album, 2015’s Repentless, was their biggest hit yet here, peaking at No 11. Lamb of God, Anthrax and Obituary will be supporting. For details, go to www.metroradioarena.co.uk

• Rock supergroup Michael Schenker Fest are on at Newcastle’s O2 Academy tonight, November 9. Tickets to see the band, formed by German guitarist Schenker, 63, as a sequel to the Michael Schenker Group, cost £39.90. They’re on tour to promote their debut LP, Resurrection, a No 86 hit upon its release in March. Eden’s Curse will be supporting. For details, go to academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle

• Indie rock legend Johnny Marr returns to Newcastle’s O2 Academy next Wednesday, November 14. Tickets to see the former Smiths and Electronic guitarist cost £29.75. The Manchester-born 55-year-old is on the road to promote his third solo album, Call the Comet, a No 7 hit released in June as a follow-up to 2014’s Playland, a No 9. Crewel Intentions are supporting. For details, go to academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle

• The Dead Daisies are on at Newcastle’s O2 Academy next Thursday, November 15. Tickets to see the international rock act, formed by Australian businessman David Lowy, 63, in 2012, cost £23. The band, fronted by John Corabi, are on tour to plug their fourth LP, Burn It Down, a No 28 hit released in April. The Tygers of Pan Tang are supporting. For details, go to academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle

• East Sussex indie rock act British Sea Power will be performing at the Boiler Shop in Newcastle tomorrow, November 10, as part of a weekend of shows there to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War. Tickets to see the band, formed in Brighton in 2000, cost £19.80. Let the Dancers Inherit the Party, their seventh and latest LP, excluding soundtracks, was a No 21 hit last year. Hello Cosmos will be supporting. For details, go to www.boilershop.net

• The 2012 musical Kinky Boots is on at Newcastle Theatre Royal until tomorrow, November 10. Its cast includes Callum Francis, Paula Lane and Joel Harper-Jackson. Tickets to see the show, based on the 2005 film of the same name and written by Cyndi Lauper and Harvey Fierstein, cost from £20. For details, go to www.theatreroyal.co.uk

• Revived pop act Blancmange can be seen at Newcastle’s Cluny tomorrow, November 10. Tickets cost £19.50. Formed in London in 1979 by Neil Arthur and Stephen Luscombe, they’ve been together from then until 1986 and since 2006, though Lancashire-born Arthur, 60, is now going it alone, Luscombe having departed in 2011. They’re on tour to promote their 10th album, Wanderlust, released last month but yet to chart. For details, go to thecluny.com