7 shows to see in the next 7 days, including ones by Suede, Tom Paxton and Luke Sital-Singh

Here’s our 15th round-up of 2019 of concerts, plays and other shows on in the north east over the next seven days, including gigs by Suede, Luke Sital-Singh, Tom Paxton and Megson.

Next week’s will follow next Friday, April 19.

• Britpop legends Suede are playing at Newcastle’s O2 Academy on Monday, April 15. Tickets to see the alternative rock act, formed in London in 1989 and together from then until 2003 and since 2010, cost £42.70. They’re on tour to promote their eighth album, The Blue Hour, a No 5 hit released in October last year as a follow-up to 2016’s Night Thoughts, a No 6. For details, go to academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle

• A stage version of the 1997 film The Full Monty can be seen at Newcastle Theatre Royal from Monday, April 15, until Saturday, April 20. Adapted by Simon Beaufoy from his screenplay, the 2013 play stars Gary Lucy, Andrew Dunn, Louis Emerick, Joe Gill, Kai Owen and James Redmond. Tickets cost from £16. For details, go to www.theatreroyal.co.uk

• Comedian Julian Clary brings his latest stand-up tour to Newcastle Theatre Royal on Sunday, April 14. Tickets cost £28.50. For details, go to www.theatreroyal.co.uk

• A production of a musical version of the 1980 film Fame is on at the Sunderland Empire until tomorrow, April 13. Tickets to see the 1988 show cost from £13 to £56.90, plus a £3.65 transaction fee. For details, go to www.atgtickets.com/venues/sunderland-empire

• US folk legend Tom Paxton, accompanied by the DonJuans, plays at Playhouse Whitley Bay on Tuesday, April 16. Tickets cost £32.70. For details, go to www.playhousewhitleybay.co.uk

• Teesside folk duo Megson, alias Stu and Debbie Hanna, are on at the Sage Gateshead’s hall two tomorrow, April 13. Tickets cost £14.20. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com

• Singer-songwriter Luke Sital-Singh can be seen at the Cluny 2 in Newcastle on Sunday, April 14. Tickets to see the 31-year-old Londoner cost £15. He’s on tour to plug his third album, A Golden State, released earlier this month as a follow-up to 2017’s Time is a Riddle. For details, go to thecluny.com