7 shows to see in the next 7 days, including ones by the Hunna, Barns Courtney, Brian Poole and Sham 69

Here’s our 13th round-up of 2019 of concerts, plays and other shows on in the north east over the next seven days, including gigs by the Hunna, Barns Courtney, Sham 69 and Martin Carthy.

Next week’s will follow next Friday, April 5.

• The Hunna can be seen at Newcastle’s O2 Academy next Thursday, April 4. The Hertfordshire alternative rock band, formed in 2015, are on tour to promote their second album, Dare, a No 12 hit following its release in July last year. Barns Courtney will be supporting. Tickets cost £25. For details, go to academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle

• Punk survivors Sham 69 can be seen at Stockton’s Georgian Theatre tonight, March 29. Tickets cost £22.50. For details, go to teesmusicalliance.org.uk/georgiantheatre

• A production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is being staged at Newcastle Theatre Royal from Tuesday, April 2, to Saturday, April 6. Written by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, the 1972 musical stars Jaymi Hensley in the title role. Tickets cost from £16. For details, go to www.theatreroyal.co.uk

• Peter Noone, Brian Poole, Vanity Fare and Dave Berry play at the Sunderland Empire on Sunday, March 31. Tickets to see the 1960s pop acts’ package show cost from £30.30. For details, go to www.atgtickets.com/venues/sunderland-empire

• Folk veteran Martin Carthy is playing at the Old Launderette in Durham City next Thursday, April 4. Tickets cost £20. Johnny Campbell supports. For details, go to www.oldcinemalaunderette.uk

• Broadcaster and author Stuart Maconie will be giving a talk at the Sage Gateshead’s hall two next Thursday, April. Tickets to see the 58-year-old Merseysider cost £16.40. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com

• Clean Cut Kid play at the Cluny in Newcastle on Sunday, March 31. Tickets cost £12. For details, go to thecluny.com