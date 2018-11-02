7 shows to see in the next 7 days, including ones by the Merseybeats, Dan Reed Network and Slaves

Here’s our 44th round-up of 2018 of concerts, plays and other shows on in the north east over the next seven days, including gigs by Blackberry Smoke, Slaves, the Dan Reed Network and the Searchers.

Next week’s will follow next Friday, November 9.

The Dan Reed Network.

• South Tyneside comedian Chris Ramsey is bringing his latest stand-up tour to Newcastle’s Metro Radio Arena tomorrow, November 3. Tickets to see the South Shields-born 32-year-old cost £21.50, £24 and £29.90. For details, go to www.metroradioarena.co.uk

• US rockers Blackberry Smoke are on at Newcastle’s O2 Academy tonight, November 2. Tickets to see the band, formed in Atlanta, Georgia, in 2000, cost £28.65. They’re over here to promote their sixth album, Find a Light, a No 12 hit released in April as a follow-up to 2016’s Like an Arrow, a No 8. The Quaker City Night Hawks and Junkyard will be supporting. For details, go to academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle

• Post-punk duo Slaves return to Newcastle’s O2 Academy next Wednesday, November 7. Tickets to see the act, formed in Kent in 2002 by Laurie Vincent and Isaac Holman, cost £23. The pair are on the road again to promote their third LP, Acts of Fear and Love, a No 8 hit released in August. For details, go to academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle

• Veteran Irish pop-rock act Hothouse Flowers will be performing at the Sage Gateshead’s hall two on Monday, November 5. Tickets to see the band, formed in Dublin in 1985 and best known for their 1987 single Don’t Go, a No 11 hit, cost £28.90 or £26.70. The Henry Girls will be supporting. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com

• 1960s pop acts the Searchers, the Merseybeats, the Fortunes, Love Affair’s Steve Ellis, Vanity Fare and PJ Proby have joined forces for a package tour coming to the Sage Gateshead on Tuesday, November 6. Tickets cost £38.20. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com

• The 2012 musical Kinky Boots is on at Newcastle Theatre Royal until Saturday, November 10. Its cast includes Callum Francis, Paula Lane and Joel Harper-Jackson. Tickets to see the show, based on the 2005 film of the same name and written by Cyndi Lauper and Harvey Fierstein, cost from £20. For details, go to www.theatreroyal.co.uk

• Reunited US rock act the Dan Reed Network can be seen at Newcastle’s Riverside next Thursday, November 8. Tickets to see the band – formed by Reed, 55, in Portland, Oregon, and together from 1984 to 1993 and since 2012 on and off – cost £22. Best known for their 1991 album The Heat, a No 15 hit, they’re on tour to promote their fifth LP, Origins, due for release later this month. Mason Hill and Hollowstar will be supporting. For details, go to www.riversidenewcastle.co.uk