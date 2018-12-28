7 shows to see in the next 7 days, including pantos in Newcastle and Sunderland

Here’s our last round-up of 2018 of concerts, plays and other shows on in the north east over the next seven days, including gigs by the Divine Comedy, Little White and Twister.

Next week’s will follow next Friday, January 4.

• Americana act Little White are on at Newcastle’s Cluny tomorrow, December 29. Tickets cost £8. For details, go to thecluny.com

• Tribute acts including Fu Fighters, Novana, Reet Hot Chilli Peppers and Pearl Jam GB are on at Newcastle’s O2 Academy tomorrow, December 29. Tickets cost £17.40. For details, go to academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle

• Pop-rock act Twister can be seen at the Sage Gateshead’s hall two tomorrow, December 29. Tickets are £10 or £15. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com

• Indie pop act the Divine Comedy are playing at the Sage Gateshead on Monday, December 31. Tickets cost £38.20, £49.10 or £60. Shields will be supporting. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com

• This year’s pantomime at the Tyne Theatre in Newcastle, Cinderella, runs until Sunday, December 30. It stars Lola Saunders, Jamie Lambert and Maureen Nolan. Tickets cost £15 to £23. For details, go to tynetheatreandoperahouse.uk

• The Sunderland Empire’s panto this year is Peter Pan, and it runs until Sunday, January 6. It stars Jamie Lomas, Richard McCourt, Melanie Walters and Josh Andrews. Tickets cost £10 to £37.50, plus fees. For details, go to www.atgtickets.com/shows/peter-pan/sunderland-empire

• Goldilocks and the Three Bears, this year’s pantomime at Newcastle Theatre Royal, runs until Sunday, January 20. Tickets cost from £13. For details, go to www.theatreroyal.co.uk