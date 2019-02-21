Artists go into the woods

Museums Northumberland will be showcasing work by talented artists from across the north east as part of its new exhibition at Woodhorn Museum, Into the Woods.

Following an open call that saw more than 280 artworks submitted by 130 artists, work has now been selected for display in the new exhibition, which celebrates trees, woodlands and forests – past, present and future.

Rowan Brown, chief executive of Museums Northumberland, said: “Into the Woods is our second open art exhibition, building on the fantastic success of last year’s Open Ocean exhibition.

“This approach offers regional artists, whether amateur or professional, a fantastic opportunity to display and sell their work, and demonstrates Museums Northumberland’s commitment to serving our community and giving the region’s cultural practitioners a platform to reach new audiences and showcase their talents.

“I’m extremely grateful to our principal funders, Northumberland County Council and Arts Council England, and to all the artists who applied to exhibit with us this year.

“It promises to be an inspirational and thought-provoking show.”

Into the Woods and the Coal Forest Grow season run until Monday, April 22.