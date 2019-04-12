Britpop legends Suede back in north east after 16 years away

Fans of Suede in the north east could be forgiven for feeling a bit blue as it’s almost 16 years since they last played here, but that lengthy absence is about to come to an end.

The last time the alternative rock act, formed in London in 1989 and together from then until 2003 and since 2010, visited Newcastle was back in October 2003 for a show at the Tyne Theatre and Opera House, though frontman Brett Anderson did return in the meanwhile for a solo show at Newcastle University’s students’ union in 2007.

That former date was only their sixth ever in the city, following visits to Newcastle University and the Riverside in 1992, the Mayfair Ballroom in 1993, Newcastle City Hall in 1996 and Northumbria University in 2002.

Fans of the reunited Britpop legends kept waiting over a decade and a half to see them here again will be in seventh heaven now, however, as they’re lined up to play their first show at the city’s O2 academy on Monday, April 15.

Tickets cost £42.70. For details, go to academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle

The band are on the road to promote their eighth album, The Blue Hour, a No 5 hit released in October last year as a follow-up to 2016’s Night Thoughts, a No 6.

It was their fifth top five hit and their first for 19 years, its predecessors being their self-titled debut LP, a No 1 in 1993; Dog Man Star, a No 3 in 1994; Coming Up, a No 1 in 1996; and Head Music, a No 1 in 1999.

They’ve also racked up three top five singles – Stay Together, a No 3 in 1994; Trash, a No 3 in 1996; and Electricity, a No 5 in 1999.