Choir gets in festive spirit

A traditional Christmas carol concert will take place in Seaton Hirst this weekend.

Ashington and District Male Voice Choir will entertain with festive tunes on Saturday at St John’s Church.

The concert will take place at 7pm, and the programme promises to bring a selection of traditional Christmas music, as well as variety of choral favourites to the audience, who will also be encouraged to join in.

It is a busy time of year for the choir, which has a number of concerts taking place throughout the season.

The group’s strength has continued to grow and it’s hoped that this will continue with more prospective members attending Stakeford and Bomarsund Community and Social Centre on Thursday evenings to give singing a try.

Unfortunately, the current musical director Jonathan Shaw, who has done a wonderful job for the last few years, is having to relinquish the post and it’s hoped that the position will be filled in the near future.

The Christmas concert will be Jonathan’s farewell to the choir’s own productions.

Tickets for the concert are available from St John’s Church, Al’s Store in Station Road, Ashington, from choir secretary Colin Prow on 01670 815534, or at the door.

See the website at www.ashingtonmalevoicechoir.org