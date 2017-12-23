Director leaves on a high

Christmas came early to St John’s Church, Seaton Hirst, when Ashington and District Male Voice Choir staged its Christmas Concert.

A large audience was entertained by a variety of Christmas and traditional choral music, as well as having the opportunity to join in some of the carols.

This year’s guest performer was the choir’s musical director Jonathan Shaw, which was special as he was starting his final week in the role.

The evening’s varied programme included songs of local significance, with pieces written by the partnership of Mike Kirkup and Derek Hobbs, and a couple of carols set to arrangements by former musical director Neil Morton.

Other pieces featured music by Giuseppe Verde, Anderson/Ulvaeus (Abba) and Oscar Hammerstein.

The choir performed to its usual high standard and was able to introduce some newer members to its first major concert.

It is hoped that more newcomers will be attracted and also a new musical director can be encouraged to join the gentlemen.

A feature of the choir’s own promotions is the raffle and this event was no exception.

The evening climaxed with choir chairman Bob Brind paying tribute to Jonathan Shaw.