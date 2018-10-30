It’s the end of the world for Kiss fans, but there’s good news too for north east

They’ve thought it was all over for Kiss before – ahead of what was supposed to be their farewell tour of 2000 and 2001, for starters – but it looks as if it is now.

That’s the bad news for fans of the US rockers, formed in New York City in 1973, but there is good news too, namely that they’re hitting the road for another farewell tour and it’s coming to the north east.

Called the End of the Road world tour and said to be their last ever, it stops off at Newcastle’s Metro Radio Arena on Sunday, July 14.

That’s one of five UK dates the band – made up these days of founder members Gene Simmons on bass and vocals and Paul Stanley on guitar and vocals, plus Eric Singer on drums and Tommy Thayer on guitar – the others being in Glasgow, London, Birmingham and Manchester.

Tickets – priced £51.95, £63.20 and £74.50 – go on sale this Friday, November 2. For details, go to www.metroradioarena.co.uk

Next summer’s show will be their second at the arena, their only other visit having been in 2010, and their seventh on Tyneside, having played at Whitley Bay Ice Rink in 1992 and Newcastle City Hall in 1988, 1984 twice and 1983.

“All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who’ve filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years,” said a spokesperson for the band. “This will be the ultimate celebration for those who’ve seen us and a last chance for those who haven’t.”

Their 20th and latest album, Monster, was a No 21 hit upon its release in 2012 as a follow-up to 2009’s Sonic Boom, a No 24.

Their biggest-selling album here was their 14th, 1987’s Crazy Nights, a No 4, and it yielded one of their two top singles, Crazy Crazy Nights, also a No 4, their other one being the 1991 Argent cover God Gave Rock ‘N’ Roll to You II, a No 4 too.