Kendal Calling organisers holding offshoot event in Manchester to see in 2019

Cumbria’s Kendal Calling festival has required the town it takes its name from to call very loudly to make itself heard there for most of its 12-year history, and now they’ll need to turn up the volume even further.

That’s because the award-winning event’s organisers have come up with an offshoot one-day show so fans of the festival don’t have to wait until next summer for their next fix, and it’s being held in Manchester.

Tom Grennan.

The north west city being almost 80 miles south of Kendal, nearly four times as far away as Lowther Deer Park, the festival’s home since 2009, any calling by the Cumbrian town would need to be accordingly louder to make itself heard at that event, being held at the 02 Victoria Warehouse at Stretford on Monday, December 31.

Called Kendal Calling: NYE, it’s being headlined by Everything Everything.

The indie rock band, formed in Manchester in 2007, have four albums to their name so far, the latest – A Fever Dream, having been a No 5 hit following its release in August last year – and one appearance at the parent event of this year’s New Year’s Eve party, back in 2016.

They’ll be supported by acts including Bedfordshire-born singer-songwriter Tom Grennan and Felix Hagan and the Family, with further line-up announcements to follow.

Grennan, 23, played at this year’s Kendal Calling, just weeks after scoring a No 5 hit with his debut LP, Lighting Matches, and Hagan’s band also made their debut appearance there then.

Early-release tickets cost £29.50, and they’ll be followed by a further release this Friday, November 2. For details, go to www.kendalcalling.co.uk/nye

Tickets for next year’s Kendal Calling festival – on from Thursday, July 25, to Sunday, July 28 – are on sale now and cost £143.75 for three nights or £176.75 for all four. For details, go to www.kendalcalling.co.uk