Musical to be extra special for Rebecca

The British 1960s’ inspired Musical Made in Dagenham will come to Blyth next week, bringing with it the message of love and fighting for what is right.

Taking place at the Phoenix Theatre, Blyth, from Wednesday, March 14 to Saturday, March 17, this hilarious musical comedy is based on the true story of the women’s strikes at the Ford plant in Dagenham in 1968 as they fought for equal pay and to be recognised as skilled workers.

A smash-hit film in 2010, Made in Dagenham was then made into a musical in 2014, and the Blyth Music and Theatre Company will be delivering its own rendition for this eagerly anticipated show.

Fictional character Rita O’Grady, played by north east actress and musical theatre graduate Rebecca Sian Currie, leads the Ford sewing machinists’ strike at the Ford Dagenham plant, making worldwide news.

Rebecca said: “It will be 20 years since my first lead role with Blyth Music and Theatre Company as Annie so this will be an extra special production for me and all involved.

“The music in the show is fantastic and will make you want to jump out of your seat and stand up.”

For tickets, visit www.thephoenixtheatre.org.uk