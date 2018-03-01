Roaring success for school’s Lion King

The week before February half-term, Northburn Primary School produced a wonderful performance of Disney’s The Lion King.

Parents were mesmerised by the wonderful singing, acting and costumes.

The story about a young lion who eventually overcomes the death of his father to become king and complete the ‘Circle of Life’ has thrilled audiences since its first release in 1994. Its original songs were written by composer Elton John and lyricist Tim Rice.

Around 90 pupils, aged seven to 11, were involved in the performance. Pupils also designed and acted as technicians for the sound and lighting. All of the cast played an amazing part in the show and I’m sure they would love to be in next year’s production.

Headteacher Clare Scott was truly amazed at the amount of effort and time put into the show.

She said: “Absolutely fantastic. The children have shown great commitment and amazing talent. I am extremely proud of them all.”

We are very thankful to all teachers and parents who helped with the photography, juice and biscuits, and face-painting.

All of the late nights paid off because we had incredible applause with standing ovations.