School musicians on show

Young musicians from Bedlington and Ashington will kick off this year’s world-famous Brass In Concert Festival at Sage Gateshead.

The festival takes place over a weekend in November and features the Youth In Brass In Concert Championship, the main Brass In Concert Championship, a World Of Brass Gala evening concert and workshops.

Over the past three years Brass In Concert has worked with Music Partnership North to develop opportunities for young people playing brass instruments to perform at Sage Gateshead as part of the event.

Through funding received from Youth Music, Music Partnership North has developed school-based mini brass bands in south east Northumberland, which meet at lunchtime or after school.

Jane Bushell, headteacher at Bedlington West End First School, said: “We were delighted that the mini-band had the opportunity to participate in the Brass In Concert Festival last year. The children really enjoyed the experience and came back to school buzzing with all they had learned, seen and done.

“It definitely kept them interested in continuing with their brass instruments and they went on to compete in the Wansbeck Festival and the massed brass band event at Woodhorn Colliery Museum.”