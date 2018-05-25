VIDEO AND PICTURES: Brass is back!

Northumberland children go to Woodhorn to blow their own trumpets, horns, cornets, trombones......

Over 400 children from across the Bedlington and Ashington school partnerships came together to celebrate the work that has taken place in their school during a three year brass regeneration project.

The Brass is Back event at Woodhorn Museum. Pictures by Jane Coltman

Through funding received from Youth Music, Music Partnership North has created 13 school based mini brass bands and through the life of the project students have received weekly tuition on cornets, trombones, baritones and tenor horns. Today Woodhorn Museum opened their doors to the students, families and partners involved in this project, enabling everyone to come together to celebrate the students achievements and for the school brass bands to come together for the first time to play at an open air performance like no other.

The event shows brass is back and the committment and also displays the dedication these students and schools have shown over the three years.

