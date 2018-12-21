7 shows to see in the next 7 days, including ones by Andre Rieu and Lindisfarne

Here’s our penultimate round-up of 2018 of concerts, plays and other shows on in the north east over the next seven days, including gigs by Cattle and Cane, Andre Rieu and Lindisfarne.

Next week’s will follow next Friday, December 28.

• Dutch violinist Andre Rieu and his Johann Strauss Orchestra can be seen at Newcastle’s Metro Radio Arena next tonight, December 21. Tickets to see the classical superstar are £52, £73.25, £94, £109.25 or £130. For details, go to www.metroradioarena.co.uk

• Hip Hop Hooray are on at Newcastle’s O2 Academy tonight, December 21. Tickets to see the Newcastle wedding and pub band cost £14.60 or £10. C-Collective and RoninClan are supporting. For details, go to academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle

• Cattle and Cane are playing at the Sage Gateshead’s hall two tomorrow, December 22. Tickets cost £16.40. Harri Endersby is supporting. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com

• This year’s pantomime at the Tyne Theatre in Newcastle, Cinderella, runs until Sunday, December 30. It stars Lola Saunders, Jamie Lambert and Maureen Nolan. Tickets cost £15 to £23. For details, go to tynetheatreandoperahouse.uk

• The Sunderland Empire’s panto this year is Peter Pan, and it opens tomorrow and runs until Sunday, January 6. It stars Jamie Lomas, Richard McCourt, Melanie Walters and Josh Andrews. Tickets cost £10 to £37.50, plus fees. For details, go to www.atgtickets.com/shows/peter-pan/sunderland-empire

• Goldilocks and the Three Bears, this year’s pantomime at Newcastle Theatre Royal, runs until Sunday, January 20. Tickets cost from £13. For details, go to www.theatreroyal.co.uk

• Folk-rock veterans Lindisfarne play at Newcastle City Hall tonight and tomorrow, December 21 and 22. Tickets cost from £23.50. For details, go to www.theatreroyal.co.uk