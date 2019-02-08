7 shows to see in the next 7 days, including ones by Boyzone, Buckcherry, Beans on Toast and Fairport Convention

Here’s our sixth round-up of the new year of concerts, plays and other shows on in the north east over the next seven days, including gigs by Boyzone, Beans on Toast, Holy Holy and Fairport Convention.

Next week’s will follow next Friday, February 15.

Essex singer-songwriter Beans on Toast, alias Jay McAllister.

• Veteran pop act Boyzone return to Newcastle’s Utilita Arena next Wednesday, February 13, following a previous date there at the end of last month as part of their farewell tour. Tickets to see the Irish boy-band, together from 1993 to 2000 and since 2007, cost £47.75 or £56.25. Their seventh and final album, Thank You and Goodnight, was a No 6 hit upon its release in November. For details, go to www.utilitaarena.co.uk/events

• Folk-rock veterans Fairport Convention are playing at the Sage Gateshead’s hall two tonight, February 8. Tickets to see the five-piece act, formed in London in 1967 and together from then until 1979 and since 1985, cost £28.30 or £25.10. The 4 of Us will be supporting. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com

• Barbara Dickson is on at the Sage Gateshead on Monday, February 11. Tickets to see the Fife-born 71-year-old cost £32.70. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com

• David Bowie tribute act Holy Holy – featuring Woody Woodmansey, Tony Visconti and Glen Gregory – play at the Tyne Theatre and Opera House in Newcastle on Tuesday, February 12. Tickets for the show cost £36.25 to £50. For details, go to tynetheatreandoperahouse.uk

• US rockers Buckcherry and Hoobastank play a co-headlining show at Newcastle’s O2 Academy on Tuesday, February 12. Tickets cost £26.40. Adelitas Way support. For details, go to academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle

• War Horse is being staged at the Sunderland Empire until Saturday, February 23. Tickets to see the 2007 play, based on the 1982 book of the same name by children’s writer Michael Morpurgo and adapted for the stage by Nick Stafford, cost £11.90 to £66.40, plus £2.85 transaction fee. Its cast includes Scott Murray and Ben Miller. For details, go to www.atgtickets.com/venues/sunderland-empire

• Alternative folk performer Beans on Toast plays at the Cluny in Newcastle tomorrow, February 9. Beans, alias Essex singer-songwriter Jay McAllister, is on the road again to promote his 10th album, A Bird in the Hand, released in December. Tickets to see the 38-year-old, priced £15, have sold out, but returns might be available on the day. For details, go to thecluny.com