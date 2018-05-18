7 shows to see in the next 7 days, including ones by Terrorvision, Reef, the Wildhearts and Nils Lofgren.

Here’s our 19th round-up of 2018 of concerts, plays and other shows on in the north east over the next seven days, including gigs by Reef, Terrorvision, the Wildhearts and Os Mutantes.

Next week’s will follow next Friday, May 27.

• Matilda the Musical is on at the Sunderland Empire until Saturday, June 2. Tickets to see the Royal Shakespeare Company show, based on the 1988 Roald Dahl novel and adapted for the stage by Dennis Kelly and Tim Minchin in 2010, cost from £22.85 to £83.85. For details, go to www.metroradioarena.co.uk

• A production of the 1978 Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice musical Evita opens at Newcastle Theatre Royal on Tuesday, May 22, and runs until a week tomorrow, May 26. Tickets to see the Bill Kenwright-produced show, starring Madalena Alberto and Gian Marco Schiaretti, cost from £15.50. For details, go to www.theatreroyal.co.uk

• Veteran alternative rock acts Reef, the Wildhearts, Terrorvision and Dodgy can be seen at Newcastle’s O2 Academy on Sunday, May 20. Somerset’s Reef, together from 1993 to 2003 and since 2010, are currently at No 26 with their first album for 18 years. Titled Revelation, it’s their fifth LP, following up 2000’s Getaway, a No 15. Newcastle’s Wildhearts, together from 1989 to 1997, 2001 to 2009 and since 2012, have no new material to promote, and nor do West Yorkshire’s Terrorvision, formed in 1987 and reunited in 2005 after splitting up in 2001. Tickets cost £33.70. For details, go to academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle

• US heavy metal band Machine Head are playing at Newcastle’s O2 Academy on Tuesday, May 22. The quartet, formed in California in 1991, are over here to plug their ninth album, Catharsis, a No 12 hit following its release in January, their highest chart placing yet. Tickets cost £31.45. For details, go to academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle

• US rock veteran Nils Lofgren is on at the Sage Gateshead on Monday, May 21, as part of a tour to mark reaching his 50th year on the road. Tickets to see the Illinois-born 66-year-old, a member of Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band since 1984 and also a former member of Crazy Horse, Neil Young’s backing band, cost £46.30 or £35.40. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com

• US country-and-western singer-songwriter Gretchen Peters will take to the stage at the Sage Gateshead’s hall two next Wednesday, May 23. Her seventh and latest album, Blackbirds, was a No 39 hit in 2015. Tickets to see the New York-born 60-year-old cost £24. Kim Richey will be supporting. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com

• Brazilian psychedelic rock act Os Mutantes are on at the Cluny in Newcastle on Sunday, May 20. Formed in Sao Paulo, the band have been together from 1966 to 1978 and since 2006. Fool Metal Jack, their 10th and latest LP, was released in 2013, but the band are reportedly working on new material. Tickets cost £20. Waves of Dread will be supporting. For details, go to thecluny.com