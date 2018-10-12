7 shows to see in the next 7 days, including ones by Tom Odell, Tom Robinson, Big Country and Tony Hadley

Here’s our 41st round-up of 2018 of concerts, plays and other shows on in the north east over the next seven days, including gigs by Coheed and Cambria, the Proclaimers, Tony Hadley and Tom Robinson.

Next week’s will follow next Friday, October 19.

Tom Robinson.

• US rock veterans Coheed and Cambria are on at Newcastle’s O2 Academy tonight, October 12. Tickets to see the band, formed in New York in 1995, cost £31.45. They’re over here to promote their ninth album, Vaxis – Act I: The Unheavenly Creatures, released last Friday as a follow-up to 2015’s The Color Before the Sun, a No 55 hit. For details, go to academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle

• Veteran Scottish alternative rock act Big Country are playing at Newcastle’s O2 Academy tomorrow, October 13. Tickets to see the band – formed in Fife and together from 1981 to 2000 and since 2010, plus a brief comeback in 2007 – cost £23. The band, fronted by Simon Hough since 2013, are on tour to mark the 35th anniversary of the release of their debut LP, The Crossing, a No 3 hit in 1983. Their ninth and latest album, The Journey, was a No 68 hit in 2013. Stephanie Clift and the Good Souls will be supporting. For details, go to academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle

• Pop veteran Tony Hadley will be performing at the Sage Gateshead next Wednesday, October 17. Hadley is on tour to promote his fifth solo album, Talking to the Moon, a No 40 hit released in June. Tickets to see the 58-year-old Londoner, best known as frontman for Spandau Ballet from 1979 to 1990 and 2009 to 2017, cost £27.30, £38.20, £52.90 or £130. Damien Wilson will be supporting. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com

• Singer-songwriter Tom Robinson is on at the Sage Gateshead’s hall two next Wednesday, October 17. He’s on the road to mark the 40th anniversary of the release of the second Tom Robinson Band LP, Power in the Darkness, a No 4 hit in 1978, and will be playing it in its entirety. Tickets to see the Cambridgeshire-born 68-year-old cost £24. Lee Forsyth Griffiths will be supporting. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com

Tony Hadley.

• Singer-songwriter Tom Odell is playing a show at Newcastle City Hall next Wednesday, October 17. Tickets to see the West Sussex-born 27-year-old cost £29.50. Odell is on tour to plug his third album, Jubilee Road, to be released later this month as a follow-up to 2016’s wrong Crowd, a No 2 hit. For details, go to www.theatreroyal.co.uk

• Scottish folk-rock duo the Proclaimers are on at Newcastle City Hall next Thursday, October 18. Tickets to see 56-year-old twin brothers Charlie and Craig Reid and their backing band cost £37. The pair are on the road to promote their 11th album, Angry Cyclist, a No 17 hit released in August as a follow-up to 2015’s Let’s Hear It for the Dogs, a No 26 hit. For details, go to www.theatreroyal.co.uk

• Vulcan 7, a new play written by and co-starring comedians Adrian Edmondson and Nigel Planer, can be seen at Newcastle Theatre Royal until tomorrow, October 13. Tickets to see West Yorkshire-born Edmondson, 61, and londoner Planer, 65, on stage cost from £14.50. For details, go to www.theatreroyal.co.uk