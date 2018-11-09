Humour and fun in players’ autumn play

The autumn production from Seaton Delaval’s Valley Players will soon take place.

They will present I Thought I Heard a Rustling, a play full of warmth, affection and humour by Alan Plater at Seaton Delaval Community Centre from Tuesday, November 13 to Thursday, November 15.

It tells the story of Bill, an ex pitman, who takes the occasional white lie on the CV to a whole new level when he persuades the council to appoint the Geordie ‘poet’ as writer-in-residence at the local library.

The senior Librarian quickly sees through the charade but warms to the entertaining Geordie. A local author is less forgiving and the council have plans for the Library.

Could Bill be the wrong man in the right job at the right time?

The play will be performed nightly at 7.30pm, doors open at 7pm.

Tickets, £8, £7 concessions, are available on the door or in advance by contacting 0191 237 2582 or 07903 086021.

The Valley Players Amateur Dramatic Society was formed in 1965 and the group moved into the then newly-built Seaton Delaval Community Centre, which has been the Society’s ‘home’ for more than 50 years.

They stage two plays during their season which runs from September to May.