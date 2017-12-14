Peter Kay UK tour cancelled including 7 shows in Newcastle, instructions issued on ticket refunds

Peter Kay has announced he is cancelling his Live Arena Tour and other work commitments due to ‘unforeseen family circumstances’.
The comedian yesterday revealed that his entire work schedule, including his tour, due to run from next April until June 2019, and all other work commitments will be cancelled for the foreseeable future.
That means all 100 dates of his first arena tour for eight years - including the seven at the Newcastle Metro Radio Arena, between February 11 and March 1 - have been scrapped.
Kay's statement said: "Due to unforeseen family circumstances, I deeply regret that I am having to cancel all of my upcoming work projects. This unfortunately includes my upcoming stand-up tour, Dance For Life shows and any outstanding live work commitments.
"My sincerest apologies. This decision has not been taken lightly and I'm sure you'll understand my family must always come first.
"I've always endeavoured to protect my family's privacy from the media. I hope that the media and the public will continue to respect our privacy at this time.
"Once again, I'm very sorry."
A further message on the Metro Radio Arena website added: "Customers for Peter Kay’s Live Arena Tour and Dance for Life shows will be refunded from their original point of purchase and any specific ticket queries should be directed to them.
"Eventim customers will receive a refund for their ticket(s) – including the face value of the ticket and the booking fee – even if tickets have already been dispatched. There is no need to return your tickets to Eventim. Please allow 7-10 working days for your refund to be credited to your account."
The news comes just weeks after Kay added extra performance dates to his tour, following huge public demand. Shortly after tickets for the initial 26 gigs went on sale in November, he tripled the line-up of events to more than 80, including a total of 16 shows in his home town of Manchester.
Announcing his return to the stage, he said: "I really miss it. I know how lucky I am to be making television series and have really loved these past few years working on Car Share, but I miss doing stand-up.
"As terrifying as it is, when it works there's nothing more fun and exciting. I can't wait to get back up on stage."
Over the last years, Kay has delighted fans with his hit Bafta-winning TV series, Car Share. After writing and starring in two series, he announced earlier this year that he would not be creating a third. But he later consoled dismayed fans by promising two further episodes, including an official finale.
Announcing the news during the 2017 BBC One Children In Need appeal show, he also pledged his support to the charity by auctioning tickets to a one-off intimate gig in Blackpool next summer. He is to married Susan Gargan and has a son, Charlie Michael Kay, 13.
FULL LIST OF ARENA TOUR DATES:
Saturday, April 21: Birmingham Genting Arena
Sunday, April 22: Birmingham Genting Arena
Monday, April 23: Birmingham Genting Arena
Friday, April 27: Birmingham Genting Arena
Saturday, April 28: Birmingham Genting Arena
Tuesday, May 1: Birmingham Genting Arena
Wednesday, May 2: Birmingham Genting Arena
Saturday, May 5: Birmingham Genting Arena
Sunday, May 6: Birmingham Genting Arena
Monday, May 7: Birmingham Genting Arena
Monday, May 14: Glasgow The SSE Hydro
Tuesday, May 15: Glasgow, The SSE Hydro
Friday, May 18: Glasgow, The SSE Hydro
Saturday, May 19: Glasgow, The SSE Hydro
Sunday, May 20: Glasgow, The SSE Hydro
Wednesday, May 23: Glasgow, The SSE Hydro
Thursday, May 24: Glasgow, The SSE Hydro
Friday, May 25: Glasgow, The SSE Hydro
Monday, June 4: Manchester Arena
Tuesday, June 5: Manchester Arena
Wednesday, June 6: Manchester Arena
Saturday, June 9: Manchester Arena
Sunday, June 10: Manchester Arena
Wednesday, June 13: Manchester Arena
Thursday, June 14: Manchester Arena
Friday, June 15: Manchester Arena
Tuesday, June 19: Manchester Arena
Wednesday, June 20: Manchester Arena
Saturday, June 23: Manchester Arena
Sunday, June 24: Manchester Arena
Monday, June 25: Manchester Arena
Thursday, June 28: Manchester Arena
Friday, June 29: Manchester Arena
Saturday, June 30: Manchester Arena
Thursday, September 13: London, The O2
Friday, September 14: London, The O2
Saturday, September 15: London, The O2
Thursday, September 20: London, The O2
Friday, September 21: London, The O2
Saturday, September 22: London, The O2
Thursday, September 27: London, The O2
Friday, September 28: London, The O2
Saturday, September 29: London, The O2
Tuesday, October 2: Leeds First Direct Arena
Wednesday, October 3: Leeds First Direct Arena
Saturday, October 6: Leeds First Direct Arena
Sunday, October 7: Leeds First Direct Arena
Monday, October 8: Leeds First Direct Arena
Thursday, October 11: Leeds First Direct Arena
Friday, October 12: Leeds First Direct Arena
Saturday, October 13: Leeds First Direct Arena
Sunday, January 13: Belfast SSE Arena
Monday, January 14: Belfast SSE Arena
Tuesday, January 15: Belfast SSE Arena
Friday, January 18: Belfast SSE Arena
Saturday, January 19: Belfast SSE Arena
Sunday, January 20: Belfast SSE Arena
Wednesday, January 23: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
Thursday, January 24: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
Friday, January 25: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
Monday, January 28: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
Tuesday, January 29: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
Friday, February 1: Dublin 3 Arena
Saturday, February 2: Dublin 3 Arena
Sunday, February 3: Dublin 3 Arena
Wednesday, February 6: Dublin 3 Arena
Thursday, February 7: Dublin 3 Arena
Friday, February 8: Dublin 3 Arena
Monday, February 11: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena
Tuesday, February 12: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena
Friday, February 15: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena
Saturday, February 16: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena
Wednesday, February 27: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena
Thursday, February 28: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena
Friday, March 1: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena
Monday, March 4: Sheffield FlyDSA Arena
Tuesday, March 5: Sheffield FlyDSA Arena
Friday, March 8: Sheffield FlyDSA Arena
Saturday, March 9: Sheffield FlyDSA Arena
Wednesday, March 13: Sheffield FlyDSA Arena
Thursday, March 14: Sheffield FlyDSA Arena
Friday, March 15: Sheffield FlyDSA Arena
Monday, March 18: Liverpool Echo Arena
Tuesday, March 19: Liverpool Echo Arena
Friday, March 22: Liverpool Echo Arena
Saturday, March 23: Liverpool Echo Arena
Wednesday, March 27: Liverpool Echo Arena
Thursday, March 28: Liverpool Echo Arena
Friday, March 29: Liverpool Echo Arena
Saturday, May 4: Manchester Arena
Sunday, May 5: Manchester Arena
Monday, May 6: Manchester Arena
Thursday, May 9: Manchester Arena
Friday, May 10: Manchester Arena
Friday, May 11: Manchester Arena
Thursday, May 16: Leeds First Direct Arena
Friday, May 17: Leeds First Direct Arena
Saturday, May 18: Leeds First Direct Arena
Friday, May 24: Birmingham Genting Arena
Saturday, May 25: Birmingham Genting Arena
Friday, May 31: Sheffield FlyDSA Arena
Thursday, June 6: London, The O2
Friday, June 7: London, The O2
Saturday, June 8: London, The O2
Thursday, June 13: London, The O2
Friday, June 14: London, The O2
Saturday, June 15: London, The O2
Friday, June 21: London, The O2
Saturday, June 22: London, The O2