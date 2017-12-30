REVIEW: Snow White & The Seven Dwarfs, Tyne Theatre, until December 31

Christmas wouldn’t be Christmas without going to see a panto of some kind for me.

Ever since I was a child I’ve been to various theatres, in the various towns in which I have lived, to watch the fun and laughter on stage.

Alnwick's Lewis Denny, who stars as Herman the Henchman.

So introducing my children to the tradition was top of the list.

While my eldest has seen a few different performances, my youngest (who is three in March) got his first taste of panto world at the Tyne Theatre’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

And he certainly wasn’t disappointed.

Enchanted Entertainment, which is new to the theatre this year, produced a sparkling show, full of all the best elements of a panto – songs, laughter, fun, brilliant costumes and great sets.

Michelle Heaton as the Wicked Queen.

Charlie Richmond takes the crown for the best and bubbliest performer. Playing Muddles, he gets the audience ready for the show and engaged throughout.

He owns the stage, he must be doing something right for the showcase to be his ninth year at the theatre.

He is partnered by Danny Posthill as Dame Dotty Donut, who is both very funny and a pretty good impressionist.

As with all pantos there are the goodies and the baddies, and Michelle Heaton takes on her role as the Wicked Queen brilliantly.

And, of course, there is Alnwick’s Lewis Denny as Herman the Henchman, who tries to be bad, but just can’t bring himself to get rid of Snow White and turns to the better side.

Lewis was fabulous, he had such a rapport with Charlie and Danny, it really made the show.

But the tale would not be complete without Snow White, Robyn McEnaney, and Prince Collabro, Matt Pagan, from Britain’s Got Talent winners Collabro.

Robyn was sweet and lovable while Matt was an excellent singer, as expected – and not a bad actor either.

The children loved the ‘If I were not a ...’ song and the addition of Tyne Tees presenter Rachel Sweeney as the Magic Mirror, which also added that little something extra.

And who could forget the seven dwarves who were just brilliant, alongside the teams of dancers who showed off their skills.

From start to finish it was a triumph, despite Dame Dotty losing her wig at one point and a few ad-lib jokes, which had the audience and cast in stitches.

Snow White is a true family pantomime. It tells the proper tale and is matched with a live band and a great cast – for me it is what pantos should be.

Booking line: 0844 2491 000