Sharing sporting history

Next year marks the 30th anniversary of Glenn McCrory becoming the first boxing world champion from the north east – and the producers of a play to commemorate that epic event are appealing for memorabilia.

The historic fight took place at Stanley, County Durham, on June 3, 1989, when McCrory, aged 24, outpointed the well-fancied Patrick Lumumba to win the cruiserweight title.

Carrying David is the name of the play that details Glenn’s incredible rise to becoming world champion.

David was Glenn’s inspiration; his terminally ill younger sibling who had the progressive neurological condition Fridriech’s Ataxia, which affects balance, coordination and mobility.

Ewan Waugh, from Wisecrack Productions, is preparing an exhibition about Glenn’s achievement to accompany the play’s tour, which will be presented in Blyth, Stanley, Newcastle, Whitley Bay, Hartlepool and South Shields, and he would like to hear from anyone who has memorabilia.

He said: “The fight was broadcast live worldwide and is still one of the biggest events ever in north east sporting history; one of ours fighting for a boxing world title.

“It took place at the Louisa Centre in Stanley, which had a capacity of 1,500, but by all accounts there appeared to be a lot more people crammed in that night.”

Ewan added: “Glenn wasn’t fancied to win, but aided by the magnificent crowd and David, he was lifted and inspired to outpoint Lumumba, a top class opponent.”

“Unfortunately, it was the days before social media. However, we’d love to hear from anyone with the programme, tickets, posters, leaflets or any other mementos that we can photograph for the exhibition.”

If you have any memorabilia or pictures contact Ewan Waugh on 0191 455 0608, or www.wisecrackproductions.co.uk