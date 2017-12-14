Strictly Come Dancing tour pairings announced, with show at Newcastle

The celebrity dancers and their professional partners for the 2018 Strictly Come Dancing Live UK Tour, including Newcastle, have been announced today.

The couples donning their dancing shoes and sequins for the show, which stops off at the Metro Radio Arena on Tuesday, January 23, and Wednesday, January 24, 2018, including a matinee performance, are:

Gemma Atkinson and Aljaž Skorjanec;

Alexandra Burke and Gorka Marquez;

Susan Calman and Kevin Clifton;

Davood Ghadami and Nadiya Bychkova;

Joe McFadden and Katya Jones;

Debbie McGee and Giovanni Pernice;

Jonnie Peacock and Oti Mabuse.

The celebrities and professional dancers will be joining the tour judging panel of Craig Revel Horwood, Bruno Tonioli and Darcey Bussell. To round off the line-up, the tour will be hosted by reigning Strictly champion Ore Oduba. They will all be joined by more Strictly professional dancers, the Strictly singers and the Strictly live band.

EastEnders heartthrob Davood Ghadami said: “Being on Strictly has been such a blast. The training has been stricter than my gym regime, so am excited to keep it up on the road and can't wait to perform in the huge arenas all over the country.”

TV personality Debbie McGee said: “I don’t think I’ve ever been so fit in my life! This whole experience has been incredible and I can’t wait to get my dancing shoes back on for the 2018

tour.”

Actress and radio presenter Gemma Atkinson said: “Aljaž has really put me through my paces over the last few months, physically, mentally and creatively, so am thrilled we are being paired again for the Strictly tour! Come on the North!”

Singer Alexandra Burke said: “I cannot wait to get out on tour and connect with all the Strictly fans in their home towns. This is an amazing opportunity to perform some of my favourite routines in all these huge arenas – what better way to start the new year!”

Holby City star Joe McFadden said: “I honestly didn’t think I’d make it past the first few weeks on Strictly, let alone get to go on the tour. It’s going to be a wonderful experience, which I'm really looking forward to - particularly dancing in my hometown of Glasgow!”

Tickets are available online, from the booking hotline number 0844 493 6666 or in person from the Metro Radio Arena Box Office (Mon – Fri: 10am – 4pm, Sat: 11am – 2.30pm). Note, venue facility and booking fees will apply.