13 amazing animal attractions in Northumberland

2 . Puffins on the Farne Islands

The puffin is one of the country's favourite birds and there are few better places to see them up close than on the Farne Islands. This rare bird is a firm favourite with visitors, offering endless photo opportunities in the height of the breeding season. With its beautiful markings, strikingly coloured bill and almost comic gait it is a bird that has endeared itself to millions. Puffins are on their way out in August but you may catch some at the beginning of the month and see them out at sea. https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/farne-islands Picture by Jane Coltman

Photo: Jane Coltman

Copyright: