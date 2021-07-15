Alnwick Garden introduces 'kids go free' deal to make family outings more affordable

The popular visitor attraction has introduced the offer to make the venue as accessible to all as possible – and as a thank you to everyone who has supported them during the pandemic.

And not only that, with the new introduction of a season pass families can return time and time again over the next 12 months as often as they wish.

Any adult visiting from July 17 will be able to bring up to four children under the age of 16 for free which means that visiting The Alnwick Garden this year will be far more affordable than ever before.

The Alnwick Garden.

Daniel Russell, head of commercial operations said “We’re delighted to be able to offer this new ticketing structure to our visitors and allow families the opportunity to visit The Alnwick Garden at a more affordable price point.”

Once on-site, visitors will be offered the opportunity to upgrade their day ticket for a season pass for an extra £5, giving them unlimited access to The Garden for the following 12 months.

Daniel continued “Over this last year we have seen first-hand the impact that the pandemic has had on people’s wellbeing across the UK, our hope is that by improving access for all to The Garden that we will be able to make an impact on issues such as social isolation and mental health.”

Whilst the regular event schedule from years gone by is still scaled back, there is plenty to look forward to this summer including a Wizard of Oz trail, outdoor theatre and the highly anticipated Gayday on August 14, not to mention Halloween and Christmas to look forward to!

Mark Brassell, Garden director, said “This Halloween we are really excited to be able to bring back our much loved (and feared) Scare Zone which this year will also extend to an after hours adults only event, with more scares than ever before.

"We are also finalising our Christmas offer to include an extended Winter Light Trail, which last year was totally sold out. You can expect details of both of these events in the next couple of months.”

Full details are available at www.alnwickgarden.com