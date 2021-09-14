Ashington club marking its tenth anniversary with special arts festival

Lost Voice Guy, Lee Ridley.

Officials at Ashington’s Alligator Klub have organised an inclusive Music & Performing Arts Festival which will take place from Thursday, September 23 to Saturday, September 25, to mark the organisation’s tenth anniversary.

The Alligator Klub provides social activities, mainly through a monthly nightclub, for adults over 18 with disabilities and their families in Northumberland.

Beneficiaries have a variety of disabilities such as delayed development, autism, Asperger’s, cerebral palsy, sight impairment, downs syndrome and general learning issues.

A well attended monthly nightclub takes place at the Ashington Masonic Hall.

The Festival was originally planned to take place in 2020 but due to the Covid-19 pandemic had to be postponed.

Most of the activities, over the three days, will take place at YMCA Northumberland, based on North View, in Ashington.

The activities include a performance from Lee Ridley, the Lost Voice Guy, winner of Britain’s Got Talent in 2018, and Aukestra the renowned musical group made up of mostly autistic musicians on the Friday evening.

Interactive workshops are also planned to take place on Friday and Saturday that will include music, dance, theatre and circus skills.

The Festival will end on the Saturday evening with the ‘In The Spotlight’ Variety Show. The event will be hosted by Music Spark and include performances from various artists.

The Festival has been funded by the National Lottery funder Awards for All and is being supported by Sage Gateshead, Bad Apples North East, YMCA Northumberland and Ashington Town Council.

Pauline Thompson, Chair of the Alligator Klub, said: "We are delighted that the Alligator Klub has now been running for 10 years.

"We bring together adults with learning disabilities to meet in a safe environment to enjoy music, friendship and meet others who otherwise would not have the opportunity to do so.

"The Festival will see performers from TV and Stage coming to Ashington and we believe there will be something for everyone, culminating in a Variety Show and Celebration Disco on the Saturday evening.”